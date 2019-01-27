All tenant JoAnn Ronning wanted was what she was owed under Wisconsin landlord-tenant law.
It took a two-month court battle and a final boost from SOS to get her that and more.
Ronning, 70, officially moved out of the Prairie Park senior apartments on Madison's Southwest Side on Aug. 28, three days before her lease expired and eight days after historic rains flooded the complex's garage and mechanical systems and forced tenants to evacuate.
Dissatisfied with a change in management the year before and a series of problems that she said included a $144 hike in her rent and management's inability to provide basic maintenance, she had given notice in June that she wouldn't be renewing her stay.
At the time she left, property manager Greystone Property Management of New York owed her $572 -- $250 for her security deposit and a $322 partial refund of August's rent to compensate her for the time she couldn't live there because the complex had been evacuated.
When that money wasn't returned to her within the 21 days mandated under state law, Ronning said she sent Greystone two certified letters giving them a little more time to make good. If they didn't, she'd go to court and demand the double damages state law makes available to tenants when landlords miss that 21-day deadline.
On Oct. 19 she got the check for $572, but that was three days after she'd already spent about $150 to file her small claims case.
Greystone was not responsive to the court's orders and on Dec. 28, Judge William Hanrahan found the company in contempt and ruled in Ronning's favor for $1,211.37 -- essentially double the $572, plus court costs. With the $572 check in hand, she was owed $639.37.
Given Greystone's reluctance to abide by the Dane County Courts, Ronning wondered if that was money she'd actually see.
"Basically, they've been totally ignoring me," Ronning told SOS.
SOS contacted Greystone spokeswoman Karen Marotta on Jan. 14 and she responded that day, saying: "I looked into this and have confirmed that any remaining money was to be issued, and any delay or discrepancy in the balance was an oversight."
They sent a check out to Ronning for $639.37 that same day, too, and it arrived at Ronning's home on Jan. 19.
After a frustrating few months, Ronning was dubious there had been any "oversight" on Greystone's part.
"They weren't suffering any consequences," she said, and absent SOS, "they were just going to keep ignoring me."