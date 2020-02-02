SOS: Lancaster couple promised solar rebate delayed by 'human error'

Self-described "health nuts" Gene and Carol Ihm wanted to go solar for its environmental and energy-bill benefits. A backyard installation also came with the promise of a rebate from the state's utility-funded Focus on Energy program.
But when that rebate hadn't arrived seven months after their $13,125, 413-square-feet worth of panels first started sucking up the rays, the Ihms asked SOS to shed a little light on the situation.
In a letter to SOS, the Ihms, of Lancaster, said their panels went live on June 18 and the company that installed the project, Eagle Point Solar, of Dubuque, Iowa, told them to expect their $2,250 rebate in about three months.
Carol said that about five and a half months later, or around Dec. 1, she started calling Eagle Point consultant Dave Pluym to ask why more three months had come and gone with still no check in the mail. She also wrote in the couple's letter that on Jan. 20, they called Focus on Energy, which reportedly told her the paperwork for her rebate had not been submitted.
"So now we're turning to you for help!!" she wrote SOS.
SOS spoke with Pluym Tuesday morning and a few hours later Carol said they'd received a call from him apologizing for the delay and saying the kinks in the rebate-application process had been worked out.
Pluym later told SOS that the paperwork for the Ihms' rebate "has been put in for a while," but that he'd also called Focus on Energy on Tuesday in an attempt to expedite the process. He blamed the rebate's delay on "human error" -- both on his company's and Focus on Energy's ends -- that had now been rectified.
Pluym wasn't sure how long it would take for the rebate to arrive -- saying his company was at the mercy of Focus on Energy officials -- but that in any case, Eagle Point would cover whatever the program didn't.
A message SOS left with the Focus on Energy representative Pluym said he spoke with was not returned, but on Wednesday, Pluym texted SOS a screen shot from a message from Focus on Energy saying the Ihms' check was expected to go out this week.
SOS will stay in touch with the Ihms to see that they get their money.