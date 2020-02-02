SOS: Lancaster couple promised solar rebate delayed by 'human error'

Self-described "health nuts" Gene and Carol Ihm wanted to go solar for its environmental and energy-bill benefits. A backyard installation also came with the promise of a rebate from the state's utility-funded Focus on Energy program.

But when that rebate hadn't arrived seven months after their $13,125, 413-square-feet worth of panels first started sucking up the rays, the Ihms asked SOS to shed a little light on the situation.

In a letter to SOS, the Ihms, of Lancaster, said their panels went live on June 18 and the company that installed the project, Eagle Point Solar, of Dubuque, Iowa, told them to expect their $2,250 rebate in about three months.

Carol said that about five and a half months later, or around Dec. 1, she started calling Eagle Point consultant Dave Pluym to ask why more three months had come and gone with still no check in the mail. She also wrote in the couple's letter that on Jan. 20, they called Focus on Energy, which reportedly told her the paperwork for her rebate had not been submitted.

"So now we're turning to you for help!!" she wrote SOS.

SOS spoke with Pluym Tuesday morning and a few hours later Carol said they'd received a call from him apologizing for the delay and saying the kinks in the rebate-application process had been worked out.