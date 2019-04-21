Admittedly, there was nothing in Frances Vaillancourt's contract with Home Depot that would have allowed her to get out of paying for the $5,600 worth of custom cabinetry she ordered and then decided she didn't want.
But when it's going on five months to actually get that cabinetry installed -- in part due to a mistake by the manufacturer -- exceptions to the contract can be made.
Vaillancourt, 78, entered into the $20,000 contract in March of last year. Her son, Bert Vaillancourt, and Home Depot spokeswoman Margaret Smith disagreed on how many times Home Depot scheduled and subsequently cancelled the installation last summer, but Smith acknowledges that a problem with the manufacturer of the cabinets delayed the project.
By mid-July the Vaillancourts were growing tired of the wait and the hassle of preparing for a major, delayed home improvement project; the family was about to go on vacation; and it appeared the next time Home Depot could to do the work was late August and early September.
So they cancelled the whole shebang.
"I emptied half of the cabinets in May 2018 and my kitchen has become very inconvenient for me to use," Frances Vaillancourt said in a July 23 letter to the Lake Delton Home Depot. "I do not want this situation to continue in the unacceptable time frames that I have been given." She said learning of the manufacturing delay was "the last straw."
Getting out of the contract wasn't so easy, though, especially since there was nothing in it requiring Home Depot to complete the installation by a date certain, and the time frame for cancelling had long since passed.
Frances Vaillancourt filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau office in Atlanta, where Home Depot is based, and by September Home Depot had agreed to cancel the contract, but was still expecting her to pay for the $5,600 in custom cabinetry he had ordered.
Bert Vallaincourt reached out to SOS in mid-January in an attempt to help his mother, and SOS reached out to Home Depot in February, hearing back about a month later.
Smith initially said the company was not interested in letting the Vaillancourts out of the bill. "Because the materials (are) that custom, it is not something that we are able to resell," she said.
A few weeks later, it reconsidered.
"We took another look at this and because of the scheduling difficulties, and have decided to refund the Vaillancourts for the whole purchase, including the materials that were already manufactured, as a customer service gesture," she said, emphasizing that the company was not looking to set a precedent of: Call-the-media-and-get-out-of-a-legal-contract.
Bert Vaillancourt confirmed that he heard from Home Depot and said his mother had been credited the $5,600 plus $216.57 in interest and fees.