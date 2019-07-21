The screen door has finally slammed on Renda Copus' relationship with an Illinois contractor -- if not with an actual door, then at least with cash.
Copus, 72, contacted SOS because she hadn't received delivery of a screen door for her Baraboo home some 16 months after she'd ordered it along with a new roof, gutters and front door.
It was her most enduring disappointment with a company she'd signed a nearly $15,000 contract with in February of last year. Get A Pro, of Moline, had also botched its first attempt at a correctly sized front door and had to return to make repairs to its roofing job, she said.
As for the screen door, the company returned twice in the last year with one that didn't fit, Copus said, and "I've been trying to get a screen door ever since." She estimated she called the company from five to six times about problems with its work, and that eventually it stopped returning her calls or consigned her to on-hold purgatory.
SOS contacted Get A Pro and left a message on June 24, didn't hear back, and so called again on June 28, when it was able to speak with Gretchen, who refused to provide her last name but said she would call Copus.
That had yet to happen by July 5, according to Copus, so SOS pestered Get A Pro again on July 10, leaving another message for Gretchen.
Copus said the company's owner left her a long phone message that same week expressing his frustration and saying the company's door manufacturer can't make her a correctly sized door.
The message ended, she said, with the promise of a refund, which arrived July 15 in the amount of $665. The company did not respond to a request for comment SOS left with Gretchen that day.
Copus said she understood the company's frustration with her unusually sized door and the multiple 180-mile trips workers had to make from Moline to Baraboo.
But "five different people measured the door," she said. "I mean, come on. ... If you have the sizes you should be able to get it."
UPS check arrives
Vance Rayburn, of Madison, got his check from UPS Tuesday, five days after SOS appealed to the company to fulfill his long-delayed claim for sports memorabilia damaged during shipping.
Rayburn paid $100 for the Chicago Cubs and Blackhawks wooden wall hangings, and $130 to have them shipped from Illinois.
The check was for $203.71, but Rayburn said: "By this time, I'm ready to move on."