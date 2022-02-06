SOS: Kidney donor's hospital bill zeroed out

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
From the annals of No Good Deed Goes Unpunished comes the tale of Daniel Holzman, the kidney donor sent to collections.

Holzman, of Baraboo, emailed SOS on Dec. 13 to say that nearly four years ago he'd donated a kidney through the University of Minnesota's kidney transplant program.

COVID-19 spreads rapidly, meaning there’s a real chance that you may catch the virus at some point if you haven’t already

The then-69-year-old's intent had been to give the kidney to his nephew, who had long suffered from kidney failure. But after he had gone through the screening and was about to have the operation, his nephew got a cadaver kidney, he said.

"They said I did not have to donate," he said. "I felt led to do it and donated anyway. I was compensated by feeling I had done a nice deed. Plus, they said if my nephew loses another kidney, because of my donation, he would be eligible for another kidney."

About six months after Holzman had surgery, he developed a hernia at the incision site, he said, so he contacted UM Health and was told it would cover the cost of repairing it. The surgery was completed at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo on April 1, 2019, he said, and everything seemed fine until more than a year later when St. Clare sent him a $10,000 bill.

"After going around in circles for a while, St. Clare turns me over to a collection agency," he said. "I get a lawyer and she gets the collection agency off my back and sends letters to UM Health and St. Clare" but "to this day, neither have paid the bill and the bill is still on my account."

SOS emailed Holzman's story to UM Health and St. Clare parent company SSM Health on Dec. 22, and both responded as health care providers usually do — by saying that before they can say anything about a patient, they need a signed release-of-information form from that patient to comply with federal health privacy law.

UM Health provided the form that same day and SSM Health the next week. After Holzman filled them out, SOS sent them along to UM Health and SSM Health on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30.

On Dec. 29, Holzman reported getting a call from "Karen" at St. Clare Hospital who said the bill has been "zeroed" out.

"I believe she said the bill had been paid by UM Health quite a while ago," he said. "She apologized again and again."

SSM Health senior communication consultant Lisa Adams said Holzman's account was reviewed on Dec. 23 and "adjusted" on Dec. 27.

"Our team discovered that following payment the remaining balance was not cleared as expected," she said.

Specifically, the payment from UM had been for an agreed-upon amount, she said, and "while that should have cleared the account, it (was) processed as a partial payment and the balance incorrectly remained on the account.

"When we reviewed the account in December 2021, we recognized the error and cleared the remaining balance," she said.

