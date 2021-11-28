SOS: Kia purchase takes nearly 5 months to (mostly) complete

As active members of the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association— created to support conservation efforts in the watershed southwest of Madison — Bill and Lisa Keen need to get on the water.
But getting on the water requires a boat, a trailer to put it on, a vehicle to tow the trailer and a hitch to connect the two. It was the smallest of these necessities — the hitch — that for more than four months was causing the Keens and Russ Darrow Kia fits.
The Keens, of Verona, didn't plan to be Russ Darrow customers. They just wanted to test-drive a vehicle they'd found at another Kia dealership in Illinois without having to travel all the way to Illinois.
Russ Darrow didn't have the 2020 Niro plug-in hybrid the Keens were eyeing, but they did have a gas-powered version. After driving that, the Keens decided they wanted a Niro, and Russ Darrow offered to get the hybrid Niro from Illinois if the Keens would purchase it from them.
The Keens said OK, on two conditions: They would need a 2-inch hitch installed to pull their canoe trailer, and they needed roof crossbars for their kayaks. Russ Darrow agreed, but noted the hitch might take a spell; it was on back order.
The Keens had the crossbars when they contacted SOS in September, but were stymied on the hitch and had in fact sold their other car and purchased a replacement for the sole purpose of pulling the canoe trailer.
What's more, they were still waiting for the Niro's proper floor mats and worried the promise of three free oil changes that accompanied the Niro's purchase would be null and void because the dealership's fine print excepted the synthetic oil the Niro required.
"The whole thought of being lied to so they could make a sale is the most disturbing part," Bill said.
Russ Darrow might have bitten off more than it could immediately chew with the Niro sale, but its employees at least remained responsive to SOS' efforts to help the Keens over course of the next eight weeks.
The floor mats, for example, "should have been in the vehicle," Russ Darrow financial reporting administrator Bub Pringle told SOS on Sept. 15, but "the vehicle that was purchased by the customer was a vehicle (a) dealer traded from another Kia dealership. The floor mats did not arrive with the car for some reason."
"We understand the frustration of the customer, as there are many parts right now that are in short supply," he said.
Bill Keen reported on Oct. 20 that the floor mats had arrived.
Cassidy Fancher, Russ Darrow fixed operations sales director, was also willing to provide written assurance that despite what the company's oil change disclaimer said — i.e., vehicles taking full synthetic oil only received a $25 discount on oil changes — the Niro's oil changes would, in fact, be free. He said the misleading verbiage in the oil change offer mainly had to do with the particularities of the dealership's service-coding system.
The hitch was a different matter.
Russ Darrow admits it erred in telling the Keens at the point of sale that it could get a hitch that would work with the Niro.
"Since then, there has been conflicting information from our vendor sources as to the availability of the hitch," Pringle said.
On Oct. 27, the dealership's mechanics determined the Niro's frame also was not compatible with an aftermarket hitch the dealership had found on Amazon, and the dealership couldn't make the structural changes to the Niro to make the hitch work for fear of liability entanglements.
As such, Fancher said Russ Darrow was willing to reimburse the Keens for the hitch they'd purchased but couldn't get, as well as buy them a trunk-mounted bike rack.
Or, he said, "we are willing to pay an outside company, of (Bill's) choice, to have an aftermarket hitch installed."
The Keens chose the latter, and on Nov. 23, a 1¼-inch hitch was installed at a trailer repair and installation shop in Verona, with the bill going to Russ Darrow.
"It has been a long journey," Bill said, but with the hitch, the Niro can be outfitted to tow their canoe trailer.
SOS drives home the vehicle fixes
A sampling of SOS' vehicle-related calls for help.
The owner of the shop said neither he nor a shop manager were aware that the car-shaking problem was ongoing.
Regular customers of some of the chain lube-and-oil shops are familiar with the upsale.
"Consider this matter resolved," Kraft said.
"The gas tank was partially held in place by a ratchet strap."
The dings and scratches were reportedly caused by a piece of car getting caught up in the car wash's rollers and other machinery.
The EX was candy-apple red with a sunroof, heated seats and other bells and whistles.