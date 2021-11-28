SOS: Kia purchase takes nearly 5 months to (mostly) complete

What's more, they were still waiting for the Niro's proper floor mats and worried the promise of three free oil changes that accompanied the Niro's purchase would be null and void because the dealership's fine print excepted the synthetic oil the Niro required.

"The whole thought of being lied to so they could make a sale is the most disturbing part," Bill said.

Russ Darrow might have bitten off more than it could immediately chew with the Niro sale, but its employees at least remained responsive to SOS' efforts to help the Keens over course of the next eight weeks.

The floor mats, for example, "should have been in the vehicle," Russ Darrow financial reporting administrator Bub Pringle told SOS on Sept. 15, but "the vehicle that was purchased by the customer was a vehicle (a) dealer traded from another Kia dealership. The floor mats did not arrive with the car for some reason."

"We understand the frustration of the customer, as there are many parts right now that are in short supply," he said.

Bill Keen reported on Oct. 20 that the floor mats had arrived.