A 12-foot-high metal and fiberglass eagle is looking good after the company that restored the Jefferson High School mascot in 2014 returned this past fall for a major touch-up.
Jefferson's serious- and sideways-looking bald eagle has been perched atop a sphere in front of the high school since the late 1960s, a gift from an Anaheim, California, J.I. Case tractor dealership, which also used an eagle for a mascot.
It was several decades old when it arrived by way of Racine and was mounted on a concrete pad, and showing its age in 2012 when Jefferson's class of 1967 spearheaded a fundraising drive that brought in about $24,000 for work including the statue's two-month-long, $14,200 restoration in 2014 by Conrad Schmitt Studios, of New Berlin.
Schmitt patched holes in the sphere, repainted the entire statue and did other work, but by 2016, 1967 alumna Kay Reinders was letting Schmitt project director Howard Haas know there were cracks in the sphere where a raised "J" had been replaced with a painted JHS for "Jefferson High School."
Haas acknowledged the deterioration, but in a July 20, 2016, letter to Reinders said it was "very difficult to predict how this restoration would hold up, especially on an exterior, old surface," and more extensive repairs "would have cost considerably more initially."
The company's warranty had also expired "in many areas," Haas said.
Reinders thought that was the end of it until SOS got in touch with Haas on July 10. About a week later, Haas called Reinders and the two arranged to meet at the mascot to see if there might be what Haas called a "reasonable resolution."
A few hours after the meeting, Haas said in an email that "we are going to try to (in simplest terms) fix the crack, and make it look like it did when we finished the restoration."
Jefferson High School principal Steve Dinkel said Schmitt worked on the eagle in October and declared Friday that it looked "beautiful." He also thanked Reinders and the rest of her class for their work.
"As a school we are very proud of our eagle mascot and the repairs that have (been) done," he said. "As you can tell by the pictures it is beautiful site at the entrance of our building."
Haas said that a "microscopic investigation" showed the original paint and metal substrate coming apart on the sphere, and this "caused an assortment of different pressures on the fiberglass" and caused the crack. He said the original statue was metal, and at some point the sphere was covered in fiberglass.
"This particular restoration consisted of evening out the severe crack area by cutting away materials in some areas and adding materials in other areas," Haas explained in an email. "We tried to re-glue the substrate metal to the existing fiberglass. Once it was relatively stable, we added several layers of thin fiberglass mesh over the 'J' and coated it with resin providing a new, uniform surface for the decoration. A new base paint and decoration were applied."