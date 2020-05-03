SOS: Janesville man waits months to hear anything about hearing aid refund

A Georgia-based internet seller of hearing aids promises a 30-day money-back guarantee processed within two to three weeks, plus an email informing the customer of the refund's completion.
For 77-year-old Butch Ferrell, of Janesville, that turned into a three-month wait and a confirmation from SOS.
Ferrell emailed SOS on April 5 to say that on Dec. 14, he'd ordered a set of hearing aids from LumiEar for $180. That's supposedly a deal on the rechargeable LumiShadow hearing aids, which LumiEar lists on its website as normally retailing for $1,239.
But the hearing aids turned out to be "bigger than I thought it was," Ferrell said, and "it was black in color, so it stood out."
So on Jan. 9 or 10, in accordance with the company's policy, he returned the LumiShadows to a post office box in Pooler, Georgia, making sure to get a tracking number for the delivery.
Ferrell said he heard nothing from the company, which has an F rating from the Better Business Bureau, until Feb. 17, "at which time they told me that they had located my return and would be processing it shortly."
"Shortly" it wasn't, and with the refund in limbo, Ferrell began emailing the company weekly, garnering no response. Finally, on April 14, he sent them a "stern" letter expressing his dissatisfaction.
April 14 was also when SOS emailed the company and, like Ferrell, heard nothing in response. So on April 23, it posted a message to the company's Facebook page and sent it a message through Facebook messenger.
At 1:27 a.m. on April 24, an unnamed company official messaged back: "Hi Chris, so sorry for such a back up in emails. The email customer support department should have email you back. But non the less I looked into the custom tees order and found out that she was refunded it should be in her account (sic)."
In fairness, SOS should acknowledge that it also initially believed Ferrell was a woman, as the April 5 email came from an account assigned to Connie Ferrell, Butch's wife.
Informed of LumiEar's response, Butch Ferrell checked his credit card statement and discovered that the company had indeed refunded his $180 on April 22.
The unnamed LumiEar official declined to provide a name or a job title and didn't have an answer for what took the refund so long. "Sometimes emails fall through the cracks," the person said.
