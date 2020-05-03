SOS: Janesville man waits months to hear anything about hearing aid refund

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Georgia-based internet seller of hearing aids promises a 30-day money-back guarantee processed within two to three weeks, plus an email informing the customer of the refund's completion.

For 77-year-old Butch Ferrell, of Janesville, that turned into a three-month wait and a confirmation from SOS.

Ferrell emailed SOS on April 5 to say that on Dec. 14, he'd ordered a set of hearing aids from LumiEar for $180. That's supposedly a deal on the rechargeable LumiShadow hearing aids, which LumiEar lists on its website as normally retailing for $1,239.

But the hearing aids turned out to be "bigger than I thought it was," Ferrell said, and "it was black in color, so it stood out."

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

So on Jan. 9 or 10, in accordance with the company's policy, he returned the LumiShadows to a post office box in Pooler, Georgia, making sure to get a tracking number for the delivery.

Ferrell said he heard nothing from the company, which has an F rating from the Better Business Bureau, until Feb. 17, "at which time they told me that they had located my return and would be processing it shortly."