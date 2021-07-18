SOS is flying high with two airline fixes

The flood of complaints about airlines and their reluctance to issue refunds for flights upended by the COVID-19 pandemic has, like the pandemic itself, largely abated.

But as with any recovery, a few breakthrough cases are bound to erupt.

Greg Plummer, 66, of Madison, said American Airlines was refusing to issue refunds for flights between Madison and Boston, where he and his wife plan to visit their daughter this summer.

As originally planned, the trip was to last four days, including travel time, Plummer said, but then Expedia let them know that American Airlines changed the flight times such that the total visit would have been cut to just two and a half days. So they canceled and rebooked on a different airline, only to find out later that American was offering them a credit, not a refund, for their initial flights.

"I can understand a credit if the time change was insignificant but a change that really alters your time of visit by almost a third should be refunded," Plummer said.

For 74-year-old Dory Christensen, of Madison, the problem was getting her, her husband, her niece and her niece's daughter on the same American Airlines and Finnair flights to Copenhagen, Denmark, after Finnair changed its scheduling and split them up.