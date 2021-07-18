SOS is flying high with two airline fixes

The flood of complaints about airlines and their reluctance to issue refunds for flights upended by the COVID-19 pandemic has, like the pandemic itself, largely abated.
But as with any recovery, a few breakthrough cases are bound to erupt.
Greg Plummer, 66, of Madison, said American Airlines was refusing to issue refunds for flights between Madison and Boston, where he and his wife plan to visit their daughter this summer.
As originally planned, the trip was to last four days, including travel time, Plummer said, but then Expedia let them know that American Airlines changed the flight times such that the total visit would have been cut to just two and a half days. So they canceled and rebooked on a different airline, only to find out later that American was offering them a credit, not a refund, for their initial flights.
"I can understand a credit if the time change was insignificant but a change that really alters your time of visit by almost a third should be refunded," Plummer said.
For 74-year-old Dory Christensen, of Madison, the problem was getting her, her husband, her niece and her niece's daughter on the same American Airlines and Finnair flights to Copenhagen, Denmark, after Finnair changed its scheduling and split them up.
"All we want is for our departure schedule and flights to be exactly the same for all of us," she said, noting that this is her niece and grandniece's first trip to Denmark. "How difficult is it to make that change?"
SOS will pause here to note that in trying to resolve these situations on their own, both Plummer and Christensen reported significant problems of the customer service variety — Plummer with American Airlines and Expedia, through which they'd booked the trip, and Christensen with Travelocity, through which they'd booked theirs. Ridiculously long times on hold and a lack of responsiveness are common ailments among airline customer service departments, SOS has found.
SOS made inquiries on the travelers' behalf with all the involved companies during the week of June 14.
In Plummer's case, it reminded Expedia and American Airlines of U.S. Department of Transportation policy that requires airlines to provide refunds when changes to flight times render them "significantly delayed." It also provided Plummer with the official DOT complaint form.
Christensen said on June 17 that they were finally able to talk to a live human being from American and she helped them get the schedules aligned for their trip.
Plummer said on June 18 that American let him know their $612.80 refund was approved.
