SOS: Is 22nd service call the charm for AT&T customers?

It's fair to say Jack and Darlene Hartung gave AT&T a chance to fix their internet and television service.

Twenty-one chances, to be exact, before calling SOS. But who's counting?

Darlene said the Madison couple began experiencing problems with reception in mid-March after having AT&T services for some 20 years. Both, in fact, are AT&T retirees, she said.

Service would suddenly go out, the couple would call the company, a repair technician would come out, service would be restored and then a few days or weeks later, service would go out again — or by the time the tech made it to their home, service was back on and there was nothing the tech could do.

By the time SOS spoke with Darlene on May 27, they had amassed 21 service calls and she was of the mind that if AT&T couldn't fix the problems for good, the company should set them up with service from subsidiary DirecTV and eat at least part of the cost.

"They just need to be honest with us," Darlene said.