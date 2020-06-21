SOS: Is 22nd service call the charm for AT&T customers?

It's fair to say Jack and Darlene Hartung gave AT&T a chance to fix their internet and television service.
Twenty-one chances, to be exact, before calling SOS. But who's counting?
Darlene said the Madison couple began experiencing problems with reception in mid-March after having AT&T services for some 20 years. Both, in fact, are AT&T retirees, she said.
Service would suddenly go out, the couple would call the company, a repair technician would come out, service would be restored and then a few days or weeks later, service would go out again — or by the time the tech made it to their home, service was back on and there was nothing the tech could do.
By the time SOS spoke with Darlene on May 27, they had amassed 21 service calls and she was of the mind that if AT&T couldn't fix the problems for good, the company should set them up with service from subsidiary DirecTV and eat at least part of the cost.
"They just need to be honest with us," Darlene said.
SOS relayed the Hartungs' concerns and their proposed fix to AT&T officials on May 27 via email, and an AT&T official responded that day saying she would look into it. The next day, AT&T lead public relations manager Mark Giga emailed to say he had submitted the Hartungs' "issue to AT&T’s Office of the President (our customer resolution office)" and "they will be contacting the Hartungs directly."
They did. Darlene reported hearing from the company's corporate office on May 29 and from a Texas-based tech on June 1. Both gave her direct numbers she could use to call back if necessary.
The Hartungs had already had a service appointment scheduled for the day SOS spoke with Darlene, and after that conversation he arrived that afternoon and made what appears to have been a more permanent fix. As of Sunday, they were still connected.
"Time will tell if this actually fixed it," Darlene said, but she was "hopeful" that it had.
Giga said the problem was "likely a faulty splitter" — a device that splits a communications signal toward two or more locations — "though I’m not sure if it belonged to AT&T or the Hartungs."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!