SOS: Irish eyes are smiling after refund for pandemic-canceled flight to Dublin
SOS: Irish eyes are smiling after refund for pandemic-canceled flight to Dublin

Karen Kettner calls it a "group effort," and SOS is happy to share the glory if it means a refund from a company with a lot of names for a flight canceled by a pandemic that, à la J.K. Rowling's Voldemort, Shall No Longer Need Naming.

Kettner, 53, of Sun Prairie, bought a ticket in February 2020 on American Airlines for a July 10, 2020, trip from Chicago to Dublin, Ireland. From there, she said, she had planned to take a bus to Belfast to visit Queen's University, where she attended graduate school.

Then came the lockdown and the panoply of overseas travel restrictions. 

Alaska Airlines unveiled its Pride Plane to coincide with Pride Month.

Kettner said she didn't hear from the travel website where she purchased the ticket — asaptickets.com — and didn't contact it until Oct. 14, when she emailed and called the customer service rep who sold her the ticket, "Eddy," and he told her: "I can do nothing for you."

"I then called the agency and had my issue transferred to another agent on Friday, October 15th and have received no follow-up phone call or email," she emailed SOS on the afternoon of Oct. 17.

Kettner, who is Irish on her mother's side, said she also filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau.

SOS emailed asaptickets.com on Oct. 25 to ask that Kettner's refund be expedited, and included her trip-cancellation insurance number and the purchase-confirmation number provided to her by International Travel Network, or ITN, asapticket's parent company.

By then, Kettner had received two emails from asaptickets.com's "Celestia" — one late on Oct. 17 saying she was working on Kettner's "inquiry," and another on Oct. 21 saying she was "in contact with the Airline regarding your request."

It was a "Shella May" who responded to SOS' inquiry on the evening of Oct. 25 to ask for Kettner's ITN confirmation number, which SOS had already provided and told Shella as much but included again in its email back. 

Two days later, Kettner received an email from "Light," of the Special Services Team, who offered "our sincere apologies if you experience any inconvenience or delay in answering your case and providing feedback from our side" and "formally" notified her "that we have already escalated your case to our team."

Escalation is not expediting, however, as SOS soon found out.

It next heard from ITN Sales Support Department employee "Havisham" (à la the Charles Dickens spinster), who on Oct. 28 said: "The refund for the passenger was done October 25, 2021, refunds can take up to 1-2 billing cycle (sic) to show up on the bank statement. Unfortunately, we do not expedite refunds because we follow specific protocols for security and safety."

"Light" emailed Kettner again on Nov. 4 and on Tuesday to say the refund, $1,549.78, had been "processed," and on Wednesday, Kettner said it had arrived.

