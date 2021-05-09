SOS: Inmate gets walking-around money; plus, ornaments and Cher tickets refunds

More problems and solutions from the ever-active files of the Wisconsin State Journal's reader-assistance service:
Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution inmate Ronald Gyzen has a few dollars to spend at the commissary after SOS helped his friend get him the money sent through a third-party corrections vendor.
Tom Zach, of Madison, provided photos of receipts and other documents proving he'd mailed the $50 money order to Access Corrections, and that it was received at the company's post office box on March 13. Access, part of St. Louis-based Keefe Group, provides various correctional services, including a way for people to get money to their incarcerated loved ones.
Zach said that about three weeks after sending the money, he learned his friend never got it.
"At that time, I attempted to reach customer service at Access Corrections and was placed on hold three separate times for hours on end, with one such attendant simply and suddenly hanging up on me without notice," he wrote Access in an email shared with SOS on April 16.
SOS contacted Keefe's public relations department on April 23, and the funds transfer was completed that same day, Access told SOS on April 26.
Joan Buss' complaint concerned a very different kind of large company's insistence on sending, and billing her for, products she didn't want and didn't think she'd ordered, specifically the Thomas Kinkade Snow-Bell Holidays ornament collection from Niles, Illinois-based Bradford Exchange.
SOS spent much of the workday April 23 trying to find a person who might know something about Buss' case. After calls to three different customer service numbers, one disconnection and one representative's inability to transfer a call, SOS got calls back from Bradford's sister company, Hammacher Schlemmer, and Lisa Bonk, a customer service supervisor with Bradford.
Bonk explained that that the Kinkade collection actually comes in 18 sets of three ornaments, at $50.62 a pop, and will keep coming after a customer orders one until that customer asks them to stop, which Buss contends she did.
Buss, 85, of Stoughton, had so far received three of the sets, the first two of which she'd paid for, even though she only wanted the first, and was being threatened with collections for not paying for the third, which she said she sent back.
Bonk said the company hadn't gotten the third back, but that Buss could keep it, and given the miscommunication, Bradford would stop demanding payment for it and wouldn't send her any more of the ornaments.
Finally, Sharon Peterson, 75, of Portage, reported on April 26 that third-party ticket seller Tickets-Center.com was refunding the $704.95 she'd spent on three tickets to an April 2020 Cher concert at Madison's Kohl Center that had been delayed before being canceled outright due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Peterson's are the latest Cher tickets for which SOS has helped finagle refunds or promises of refunds at a time when the not-always-reputable ticket-broker business has been hit hard by all the pandemic-canceled shows.
So far, SOS has helped obtain refunds for 14 tickets, while striking out in efforts to get refunds for six others.
SOS' long history with Charter Communications and subsidiary Spectrum
Charter Communications and subsidiary Spectrum are among the telecommunications firms SOS regularly hears complaints about.
"They claim my agreeing to let them send me equipment was my 'signing up.'"
Greg Gelbach is not the first person punished for having the audacity to switch cable TV providers.
"I have talked to them until I'm blue in the face," he told SOS on Oct. 24.
The cable running to Mary Kahler's neighbor's apartment was draped over her lawn unburied for more than two months before SOS stepped in.
A Sun Prairie woman who made -- and kept -- eight appointments to change her telephone service was stood up seven times by Frontier Communications.
Staskal said he was upfront with the company about his intentions and the company agreed to his terms — or so it seemed.