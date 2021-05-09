SOS: Inmate gets walking-around money; plus, ornaments and Cher tickets refunds

SOS spent much of the workday April 23 trying to find a person who might know something about Buss' case. After calls to three different customer service numbers, one disconnection and one representative's inability to transfer a call, SOS got calls back from Bradford's sister company, Hammacher Schlemmer, and Lisa Bonk, a customer service supervisor with Bradford.

Bonk explained that that the Kinkade collection actually comes in 18 sets of three ornaments, at $50.62 a pop, and will keep coming after a customer orders one until that customer asks them to stop, which Buss contends she did.

Buss, 85, of Stoughton, had so far received three of the sets, the first two of which she'd paid for, even though she only wanted the first, and was being threatened with collections for not paying for the third, which she said she sent back.

Bonk said the company hadn't gotten the third back, but that Buss could keep it, and given the miscommunication, Bradford would stop demanding payment for it and wouldn't send her any more of the ornaments.