SOS: Holey spoilage! Verona couple gets new refrigerator

It's hard to keep eggs, milk and other perishable foods from spoiling when there's a hole in your refrigerator.
And as Michele Bethke discovered, the longer the hole goes unseen by human eyes, the harder it is to get a new refrigerator.
Bethke, 46, of Verona, said she and her husband had already had problems with their 3-year-old Electrolux refrigerator's ice maker when in February, something fell behind the appliance and they moved it out from the wall and discovered it had been leaking water and coolant.
"We realized there is a hole in the back in the center of a rust spot the size of about a dinner plate," she told SOS in an April 23 email.
A repair person was summoned, only to discover that Electrolux had stopped manufacturing the component needed to repair the refrigerator and that the unit's warranty, which would have provided them with free replacement, had expired in November, Bethke said. Instead, the company offered the couple a 10% discount on a new refrigerator if purchased in 30 days.
"When I told them that if I have a rust spot the size of a dinner plate, how long would that have taken, they told me months," she wrote. "But apparently because I did not look at the back of my refrigerator on a daily basis — because who does? — they could do nothing for me. Had I called them in November with the same problem they would have given me a brand new fridge."
Bethke, a hairdresser, is also out of work due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, making the purchase of large appliances — even at a 10% discount — cost prohibitive.
SOS emailed Bethke's complaint and a copy of the letter from Electrolux offering the 10% discount to Electrolux's North American head of corporate communications, Eloise Hale, on April 23. It got no initial response, but on April 28, Bethke said she'd received a call from the company the day before.
The company offered to double the discount to 20%, Bethke said, but "I've declined that offer. And they came back and said they would get a new fridge to us."
Hale declined to verify the details of what Bethke reported on the 28th, or otherwise explain the company's approach to her case.
"We wanted to resolve her concerns and were happy to have been able to do so," Hale said.
Bethke said the new refrigerator arrived and was installed by Thursday.
