SOS: Holey spoilage! Verona couple gets new refrigerator

It's hard to keep eggs, milk and other perishable foods from spoiling when there's a hole in your refrigerator.

And as Michele Bethke discovered, the longer the hole goes unseen by human eyes, the harder it is to get a new refrigerator.

Bethke, 46, of Verona, said she and her husband had already had problems with their 3-year-old Electrolux refrigerator's ice maker when in February, something fell behind the appliance and they moved it out from the wall and discovered it had been leaking water and coolant.

"We realized there is a hole in the back in the center of a rust spot the size of about a dinner plate," she told SOS in an April 23 email.

A repair person was summoned, only to discover that Electrolux had stopped manufacturing the component needed to repair the refrigerator and that the unit's warranty, which would have provided them with free replacement, had expired in November, Bethke said. Instead, the company offered the couple a 10% discount on a new refrigerator if purchased in 30 days.