SOS: 'Here We Go Again': The tour and ticket refunds

"Here We Go Again" is proving an especially prescient title for Cher's latest tour, given how many requests SOS is getting for help obtaining ticket refunds for her Madison show that never was.
As part of a tour that began in 2018, the 74-year-old pop diva was scheduled to play UW-Madison's Kohl Center on April 9. With the advent of the coronavirus in March, the show was pushed back until Sept. 24. In July, with the pandemic as yet untamed, the show was postponed to a date as yet uncertain.
That's been problematic for a lot of Cher fans, especially older ones. They include 71-year-old Delores Thomas, of Madison, who bought three tickets on Nov. 6, 2019, from Vivid Seats for her, her sister and her brother-in-law, for whom the concert was intended to be a birthday present.
Since then, she and her brother-in-law have both suffered serious health setbacks.
"We'd still like to go," she said, "but it could be a couple years and I don't know what our health will be like then."
Similarly, Julie Wardwell, of Evansville, purchased tickets for her parents last year as a Christmas present. In October, she heard of others who had gotten refunds for their Madison Cher tickets, and because her parents are in their 70s and have some health issues, she decided to pursue one as well. What followed is not unheard of in the annals of modern, large-corporation customer service.
"After calling several times, we eventually got a recording that said we had to go to the Ticketmaster online account that we used to purchase the tickets," she wrote SOS on Nov. 8. "Once navigating through their site, we eventually found the place to make a request for a refund. As soon as this was done, a message was sent to us saying the time limit for refunds had expired. Since we were never contacted about options for the tickets, we were shocked to find out that we could no longer get a refund."
Van Stoutt, 69, of Middleton, a senior account executive with a national radio chain, doesn't report any health concerns but had purchased two tickets for clients and then thought he'd seen somewhere that the show had been canceled and wanted his money back.
SOS had already contacted Ticketmaster on Oct. 6 in reference to Stoutt's case. Ticketmaster never responded, but Stoutt later said the company called him and told him to go to the ticket office at the Sylvee theater in Madison to obtain his Cher refund, which he did.
SOS packed Stoutt's latest update with Wardwell's and Thomas' requests and shipped them off to Ticketmaster and Vivid Seats on Nov. 20 as a convenient pre-Thanksgiving way for the companies to thank music lovers (and patient customers) and confirm Stoutt's refund.
On Nov. 23, Mollie Nock, a communications exec with Ticketmaster, confirmed that Stoutt had gotten his $279.90 back, and said Wardwell should expect to see her $183.68 show up in her credit card account in five to seven days. Wardwell confirmed that she received a message from Ticketmaster explaining as much on Nov. 20, and the money posted to her account on Nov. 22.
Thomas' was a slightly tougher case. Vivid Seats spokesman Michael O'Neil said the company couldn't find her account, and suggested Thomas had perhaps done business with a different ticket reseller.
Thomas said Vivid told her much the same thing when she called the company several weeks ago. So on Nov. 23, her husband emailed SOS photos of the three tickets and her credit card statement, which included the entries "Vivid Seats Cher" and "$604.89," and SOS dutifully forwarded these on to O'Neil. An hour later Thomas' husband emailed SOS to say they'd just received a call from Vivid promising a refund.
Part of the problem for Madison-area Cher fans is that the American pop music icon never formally canceled her tour, leaving ticket sellers with the ready-made excuse that the tickets they'd sold were still good — if for some as-yet-undetermined time in the future.
That, apparently, is changing. UW-Madison spokesman Justin Doherty on Nov. 23 said the show has been canceled and "information will go out in the near future regarding refunds."
