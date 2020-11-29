SOS: 'Here We Go Again': The tour and ticket refunds

"After calling several times, we eventually got a recording that said we had to go to the Ticketmaster online account that we used to purchase the tickets," she wrote SOS on Nov. 8. "Once navigating through their site, we eventually found the place to make a request for a refund. As soon as this was done, a message was sent to us saying the time limit for refunds had expired. Since we were never contacted about options for the tickets, we were shocked to find out that we could no longer get a refund."

Van Stoutt, 69, of Middleton, a senior account executive with a national radio chain, doesn't report any health concerns but had purchased two tickets for clients and then thought he'd seen somewhere that the show had been canceled and wanted his money back.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

SOS had already contacted Ticketmaster on Oct. 6 in reference to Stoutt's case. Ticketmaster never responded, but Stoutt later said the company called him and told him to go to the ticket office at the Sylvee theater in Madison to obtain his Cher refund, which he did.

SOS packed Stoutt's latest update with Wardwell's and Thomas' requests and shipped them off to Ticketmaster and Vivid Seats on Nov. 20 as a convenient pre-Thanksgiving way for the companies to thank music lovers (and patient customers) and confirm Stoutt's refund.