SOS helps get contractor back for backsplashes

Usually what people want from SOS is help getting a company to finish a job or provide a refund.

Carolyn Jacobson was no different, but she also had a less-common request: She wanted help paying a bill.

Jacobson, 69, of Sun Prairie, said she had three of four Corian backsplashes she'd ordered through B&B Laminates, of Cross Plains, installed in the kitchen and two bathrooms of her 3-year-old home in July. Total estimated cost of the project was $620, she said, and she wrote an initial check for $272.43. Corian is the brand name for a manufactured solid-surface material typically used in kitchens and bathrooms.

B&B said they'd have to return to install the fourth over the cooking area because they hadn't brought enough of the Corian material with them, "but it shouldn't be a problem or take long with all the work they had going on in the area," Jacobson said the workers told her.

"Since then, I've heard nothing back from the company although I've followed up since three times by email," she wrote SOS on Aug 27. She also called but similarly gotten nowhere, she said, and had discovered that the backsplash installed in the upstairs bathroom was too short.

"Besides wanting the job finished and correctly, I would also like paying them the rest I owe," she said.