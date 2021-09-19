SOS helps get contractor back for backsplashes

Usually what people want from SOS is help getting a company to finish a job or provide a refund.
Carolyn Jacobson was no different, but she also had a less-common request: She wanted help paying a bill.
Jacobson, 69, of Sun Prairie, said she had three of four Corian backsplashes she'd ordered through B&B Laminates, of Cross Plains, installed in the kitchen and two bathrooms of her 3-year-old home in July. Total estimated cost of the project was $620, she said, and she wrote an initial check for $272.43. Corian is the brand name for a manufactured solid-surface material typically used in kitchens and bathrooms.
B&B said they'd have to return to install the fourth over the cooking area because they hadn't brought enough of the Corian material with them, "but it shouldn't be a problem or take long with all the work they had going on in the area," Jacobson said the workers told her.
"Since then, I've heard nothing back from the company although I've followed up since three times by email," she wrote SOS on Aug 27. She also called but similarly gotten nowhere, she said, and had discovered that the backsplash installed in the upstairs bathroom was too short.
"Besides wanting the job finished and correctly, I would also like paying them the rest I owe," she said.
Jane Bunbury, of B&B, said the company had been "swamped this summer with orders, with patrons waiting six to eight weeks to get tops installed," and that she hadn't had any email correspondence with Jacobson until SOS contacted her.
But the same day she was contacted by SOS she said she contacted Jacobson and pledged "the job should be wrapped up by the end of next week."
Jacobson said the work was finished Sept. 8, including replacement of the bathroom backsplash, and she was expecting to be billed for the balance of the job.
"Since her follow-up was only for two splashes it may have been pushed a week or so out to try and get in tops for people without kitchen sinks," Bunbury said.
