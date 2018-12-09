The contract for Leo Schweiss' TV-and-internet package was expiring in a few weeks, so the fancy, full-color mailer TDS Telecom sent to the "current resident" at Schweiss' Sauk City address seemed especially well-timed.
It was in actually delivering telecommunications services that the telecommunications giant's timing was off.
Schweiss, 56, got the mailer in October promising a "customer favorite" internet-and-cable-TV package for $84.95 a month for two years.
He called the company and said he was told by a customer service representative that TDS would be extending fiber-based service to his neighborhood by November, so he went to the company's website, put himself on a waiting list and paid a $25 registration fee.
A confirmation email he got on Oct. 17 from TDS advised him to "keep an eye out for future emails about the status of your neighborhood."
But after a couple weeks of email silence, he said he called TDS for an update and was surprised to learn that TDS would not reach his neighborhood by the end of November — and he wouldn't be getting his $25 back, either.
SOS contacted TDS on Nov. 21 with Schweiss' problem and associate manager of communications Cindy Tomlinson said she would look into it. On Nov. 27, she emailed to say "we reached out to the customer and left a message about the slight delay in service, which is expected to be later this month."
Schweiss on Nov. 29 confirmed getting a phone message from a woman named "Susan," who did not provide a last name or a direct call-back number, but did say he could have his money back. His attempts to reach her later were not successful, he said.
SOS relayed all this to Tomlinson, who on Nov. 30 said "our customer service team talked with Leo today and we will be refunding his money."
"The initial projected timeline for completion of this project was November 2018," Tomlinson said in an email. "As with all construction projects there can be unforeseen delays due to material delivery and weather. It’s precisely why we provide estimated timelines. In this case, service will be ready and could have been installed on 12/21/18."
Schweiss said he got a call from TDS confirming his refund, but as of Dec. 3 hadn't yet seen the money show up in his checking account. SOS advised him to call back if that remains the case.