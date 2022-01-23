SOS helps close deal for skilled phone plan negotiator

Oday Albakri knows how to wrangle a good deal on a smartphone — and where to go for help when he gets doubled-crossed.
More than two years ago, over the course of a 3,000-word online negotiation with two AT&T sales agents — for which he wisely asked for and received a transcript — Albakri leveraged the promotions offered by AT&T's competitors to convince AT&T to give him a free new iPhone 8 in return for signing up for an additional line.
So he was understandably miffed when, about three months ago, he discovered AT&T had been charging him for the phone.
Albakri, of Waunakee, emailed SOS on Dec. 8, one day after he thought he'd corrected the problem himself via another online chat — for which he also requested and received a transcript — and after getting a subsequent call from an AT&T representative — whom he recorded — who told him that, nope, AT&T was not going to be sending him a check for the money they'd been charging him for the "free" phone.
"They are very abusive with the way they strategically make things difficult for people to get their rights," Albakri wrote in his email. "Please listen to the recording. I am sorry if I sounded rude or loud, but that is after I am exhausted spending time with them explaining nicely over and over and no ears listening."
SOS emailed Albakri's chat transcripts and recording to AT&T media relations folks Mike Giga and Hannah Niemeier on Dec. 22 at 12:26 p.m., and while neither responded to SOS, one or both appear to have agreed that Albakri's case was pretty tight, because about three hours later, he received a call from Denita Beaugez, of the Executive Care and Advocacy division of AT&T's Office of the President.
"She called to resolve the issue because she received a complaint from her public relations office," Albakri said on Dec. 29.
In a follow-up email to Albakri on Dec. 23, Beaugez apologized on behalf of the telecommunications giant and said a refund of $435.24 had been applied to his credit card account. In that way, and combined with a series of $10 credits he'd been receiving on his AT&T account, the $599.99 iPhone became free for real.
Albakri said he has since moved his business to Verizon.
AT&T's long history with the Wisconsin State Journal's SOS column
AT&T and other telecommunications companies are the source of regular complaints to the newspaper's consumer-assistance column.
