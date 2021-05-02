SOS: Heartworm medicine rebate was one sick puppy

Dog owners know the trend in dog maintenance these days is for manufacturers of heartworm and other regular medications to provide consumers with rebates to offset the not inconsiderable cost of their products.

Because why just take $75 or $50 off the vet bill when you can make the pet owner apply for the rebate, send her a debit card for the amount of the rebate, require her to activate the debit card and then require her to keep track of the card's declining value whenever she chooses it from among the panoply of payment options available to the modern consumer?

In Laura Nielsen's case, there was one other stop in this tortured road to rebate-atopia: The mailbox at SOS headquarters.

Nielsen, 82, of Monona, snail-mailed a handwritten note in March explaining that two months earlier, she'd taken her 7-pound, 9-year-old Yorkshire Terrier, Audie — after film star and World War II hero Audie Murphy — to a Monona veterinarian for his annual check-up and to re-up his once-a-month heartworm and flea and tick preventative pills.

The veterinarian's office was kind enough to submit the rebate paperwork, but when the Visa-branded card arrived more than month later, Nielsen's husband, Stanley, struggled to get it activated online.