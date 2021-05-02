SOS: Heartworm medicine rebate was one sick puppy

Dog owners know the trend in dog maintenance these days is for manufacturers of heartworm and other regular medications to provide consumers with rebates to offset the not inconsiderable cost of their products.
Because why just take $75 or $50 off the vet bill when you can make the pet owner apply for the rebate, send her a debit card for the amount of the rebate, require her to activate the debit card and then require her to keep track of the card's declining value whenever she chooses it from among the panoply of payment options available to the modern consumer?
In Laura Nielsen's case, there was one other stop in this tortured road to rebate-atopia: The mailbox at SOS headquarters.
Nielsen, 82, of Monona, snail-mailed a handwritten note in March explaining that two months earlier, she'd taken her 7-pound, 9-year-old Yorkshire Terrier, Audie — after film star and World War II hero Audie Murphy — to a Monona veterinarian for his annual check-up and to re-up his once-a-month heartworm and flea and tick preventative pills.
The veterinarian's office was kind enough to submit the rebate paperwork, but when the Visa-branded card arrived more than month later, Nielsen's husband, Stanley, struggled to get it activated online.
During a follow-up call to check on Audie's recent teeth-cleaning, the vet's office learned of Stanley's struggle, Nielsen said, and offered to call up Heartgard maker Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals of Ridgefield, Connecticut. That's when Nielsen discovered someone had already used up almost all of the card's value.
The office staffer "was told someone already used it Feb. 1 to pay an Apple account bill (we don't have that)," Nielsen wrote, "and used all but 69 cents of the $75. That wasn't me, so please try to get the $75 I was promised."
SOS scanned and emailed Nielsen's letter to Mark Bixler, of Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health U.S. communications, on April 6, and a bit of gentle prodding later, he informed SOS on April 22 that "my colleagues tell me the company has written a check for $75 that will be mailed within 15 business days to Laura Nielsen."
Bixler did not respond to questions about what happened with the first debit card or why the company issues them in the first place.
Spectrum credit received
Beverly Lange reported April 26 that she received a $172.49 credit from telecommunications provider Spectrum, bringing an end to her four-month saga to return the phone her elderly sister couldn't use but that the company wouldn't stop billing her for.
The phone had been part of a cable-internet-cell phone bundle her sister, Marilyn Wolff, ordered. Wolff later realized that because of arthritis in her hands and other medical problems, she wasn't going to be able to use the phone.