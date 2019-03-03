Larry Sokolowski's day had an unfortunate ending Sept. 6 when a vehicle hit his company-owned car in the parking lot of a Whitewater golf course where he was attending a fundraiser.
What followed was a four-month-long hassle to get the driver's insurer to pay for the damage.
Sokolowski, 58, of the town of Windsor, is president of United Grease Inc. of Clyman, a company that collects used oils, typically from large food producers such as Tyson. His 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee sustained about $1,200 in damage to its rear bumper and right quarter panel in the parking lot mishap.
After getting the police report on the incident, he sent it and photos of the damage to Progressive Insurance, which insured the driver that hit him, toward the end of September.
Sokolowski said that in the weeks that followed, he called Progressive several times to check on the status of his claim, and was told it was "being processed." Twice, he said, the company told him it had lost all the information he had submitted, and he had to submit it again.
By late December, he was getting tired of the runaround, and called SOS.
SOS left a phone message with Sokolowski's Progressive claims processor on Dec. 27 but didn't hear back. On Jan. 11, it tried Progressive public relations agent Jeff Sibel, who responded promptly with a request for Sokolowski's claim number, which SOS provided. But then again: crickets.
SOS stayed in touch with Sokolowski and learned that on Jan. 24, he'd spoken with a new claims processor, who asked him to re-send the photos of the damage and "needed proof that the vehicle had been repaired and paid for by our company."
SOS called the new claims processor, who needed the OK from Sokolowski to provide any information on his claim.
"I'll give her one more day and call her back," Sokolowski said. "Basically, they just don't like to pay claims." He said he had spoken again with the repair shop and it had sent her additional photos of the damage, a form saying it was repaired and the receipt for what he paid.
Sibel didn't respond to two subsequent email messages or a phone call from SOS, but United Grease received a check dated Feb. 1 for $1,057.66.