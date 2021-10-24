SOS: Getting its accounts in order was not Kia's, ahem, forte

Jeffrey Kravat liked his old 2019 Kia Forte. He also likes his new 2021 Kia Forte EX that he traded the 2019 Forte in for in April.

What hasn't been such a smooth ride is Kia Motors Finance's inability to figure that out.

Kravat, 80, of Madison, said he got an offer from Russ Darrow Kia, where he leased the 2019 Forte, to bring it back and trade it in for the EX.

The deal sounded good — the EX was candy-apple red with a sunroof, heated seats and other bells and whistles — so he did it.

Kravat admits that it was his responsibility to cancel the automatic lease payments from his bank account to Kia Finance for the 2019 Forte, that he forgot to do so and that's why Kia Finance took payments of $287.80 on May 1 and June 1.

But it also doesn't seem all that out of the realm of possibility that if you're trading in a car for another car made by the same company, the company might realize on its own that you no longer owe money on the first car.