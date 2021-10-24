 Skip to main content
SOS: Getting its accounts in order was not Kia's, ahem, forte
Jeffrey Kravat liked his old 2019 Kia Forte. He also likes his new 2021 Kia Forte EX that he traded the 2019 Forte in for in April.

What hasn't been such a smooth ride is Kia Motors Finance's inability to figure that out.

Kravat, 80, of Madison, said he got an offer from Russ Darrow Kia, where he leased the 2019 Forte, to bring it back and trade it in for the EX.

The deal sounded good — the EX was candy-apple red with a sunroof, heated seats and other bells and whistles — so he did it.

Kravat admits that it was his responsibility to cancel the automatic lease payments from his bank account to Kia Finance for the 2019 Forte, that he forgot to do so and that's why Kia Finance took payments of $287.80 on May 1 and June 1.

But it also doesn't seem all that out of the realm of possibility that if you're trading in a car for another car made by the same company, the company might realize on its own that you no longer owe money on the first car.

That didn't happen, and by the time Kravat contacted SOS on in mid-August, he had spent more than three months trying to get Kia Finance to do three things: Return his two month's worth of over-payment, correct the status of his account in Kia Finance's automated phone system such that the system's automated voice no longer accused him of owing thousands of dollars on the 2019 Forte, and ensure him that the whole imbroglio wasn't going to affect his credit rating.

SOS contacted Kia Finance and Russ Darrow officials by phone and email on Aug. 30, and Emma Engelage, public relations and brand communications manager at Hyundai Capital America, Kia's "captive finance partner," responded that day to say the company was looking into Kravat's complaint.

That was the last SOS heard from her.

Russ Darrow's chief financial officer Justin Fehrman, however, sent SOS an email-chain postmortem of sorts on Aug. 31 showing Russ Darrow's efforts as far back as mid-July to get Kia Finance to get its records straight and return Kravat's two monthly payments, as well as Kia's admission of the difficulty it was having closing out Kravat's trade-in by recording the Forte as paid in full.

As of Oct. 7, Kia Finance's automated phone system was still telling Kravat that he owed money on the 2019 Forte, even as the emails written by real people from Russ Darrow and Kia said he didn't.

On Sept. 16, Kravat let SOS know he had received refunds of both his $287.80 over-payments, and on Sept. 27 he shared a Sept. 24 letter from Kia Finance saying it had corrected its records and alerted the major credit agencies of its mistake so that the credit agencies could update Kravat's credit rating.

Politics