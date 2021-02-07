 Skip to main content
SOS: Getting Dave Brubeck's 'Time Out' and other solutions that only took about five
SOS: Getting Dave Brubeck's 'Time Out' and other solutions that only took about five

From teeth to “Time Out” and, of course, telecommunications, a foursome of problems solved with comparative ease:

Jeff Glasel, 69, of Middleton, said his November 2019 root canal at Advanced Dental Specialists in Madison didn’t really start to bother him until 11 months later, “when I received a letter saying if I didn’t pay $605.60, I would be reported to the credit bureau and turned over to collections.”

That was a pain — not necessarily in the jawline, but potentially to his wallet and credit rating. More importantly, he said he’d already provided Advanced with his dental insurance information and paid what he was left owing on the procedure, or $555.40.

According to Glasel, he called Advanced’s office multiple times in the subsequent weeks and was told office staff were looking into it and that he could ignore the bill. And yet the bills kept coming, for a total of four months straight by the time he contacted SOS on Jan. 11.

SOS left a message with Advanced on Jan. 26 and received a call back the next day asking for Glasel’s phone number and other vitals.

The day after that, Glasel emailed to say he received a call from Advanced that he didn’t owe any money but does have a credit for $80.

Ed Ehrlich, 92, of Middleton, was looking for a way to contact Amazon after he ordered a copy of the Dave Brubeck Quartet’s jazz classic “Time Out,” on vinyl, but got nothing in the mail but an empty, record-shaped package.

“Their website shows no means of direct contact where I might inform them of the problem,” he wrote SOS on Jan. 11. “I have tried twice to inform Amazon via a vehicle on their return site; no response. Perhaps you have direct access to Amazon and can get them to deliver the record.”

Indeed, SOS has collected contact information for a trio of Amazon worker bees — all in different area codes — and on Jan. 29 sent one of them, Leah Seay, Ehrlich’s delivery order and address.

Ehrlich said the he got the record on Jan. 31.

Caroline Buss, 43, of rural Waunakee, wanted TDS internet service for her new home, where TDS was the only option she could find and where her son was in online school and she was starting a business. Dave Mills, 72, of Fitchburg, wanted a stop to more than a year of emailed notices related to billing and overage charges on an AT&T cell phone account that isn’t his.

After TDS canceled eight installation appointments in four months, Buss got service installed on Jan. 30, or 22 days after she’d contacted SOS, 11 days after SOS contacted TDS, and more than a month before the date on which TDS had most recently promised to do the installation.

TDS associate manager of communications Missy Kellor said that “at the time Caroline called for service, we were in the middle of an equipment upgrade and were unable to add her as a customer.” Delays in that upgrade were the reason her install date kept getting pushed back, she said.

Mills said AT&T had told him there was nothing it could do to stop the notices he was getting for a person he doesn’t know but whose last name is Mills as well, and because the bills for his own AT&T service are automatically paid via his credit card, he’s had to keep a sharp eye on the account to make sure it isn’t also automatically footing the bill for this other Mills.

“Fortunately, there have been no charges actually imposed,” he said.

In keeping with AT&T’s past practice, the company did not disclose to SOS the details of why Mills had been getting bills for other Mills.

But five days after the mistakenly billed Mills appealed to SOS, and three days after SOS appealed to AT&T, AT&T’s Hannah Niemeier was saying “we worked with the customer, and the customer is satisfied with the resolution.”

According to emails AT&T sent to Dave Mills and he shared with SOS, an email address change on one Mills account was being made to both Mills accounts, according to Stephen Sandoz, of the company’s Office of the President. He called the problem “very rare but not unheard of” and said he was getting it fixed.

In the meantime, Dave Mills said AT&T has credited his account “$325 in recognition of my inconvenience.”

AT&T's long history with the Wisconsin State Journal's SOS column

AT&T and other telecommunications companies are the source of regular complaints to the newspaper's consumer-assistance column.

Send us an SOS

Since September 2007, SOS has helped save Wisconsin State Journal readers more than $150,639.39 and solved hundreds of problems. You can send an SOS using any of these methods:

Email: sos@madison.com

Online form: http://go.madison.com/sendSOS

Phone: 608-252-6198

Mail: P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI 53708

