SOS: Getting Dave Brubeck's 'Time Out' and other solutions that only took about five

Mills said AT&T had told him there was nothing it could do to stop the notices he was getting for a person he doesn’t know but whose last name is Mills as well, and because the bills for his own AT&T service are automatically paid via his credit card, he’s had to keep a sharp eye on the account to make sure it isn’t also automatically footing the bill for this other Mills.

“Fortunately, there have been no charges actually imposed,” he said.

In keeping with AT&T’s past practice, the company did not disclose to SOS the details of why Mills had been getting bills for other Mills.

But five days after the mistakenly billed Mills appealed to SOS, and three days after SOS appealed to AT&T, AT&T’s Hannah Niemeier was saying “we worked with the customer, and the customer is satisfied with the resolution.”

According to emails AT&T sent to Dave Mills and he shared with SOS, an email address change on one Mills account was being made to both Mills accounts, according to Stephen Sandoz, of the company’s Office of the President. He called the problem “very rare but not unheard of” and said he was getting it fixed.