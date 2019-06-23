Patricia Morris had bought a new Chromebook, so on May 1 she called the company that had been providing her with telephone service for more than 50 years, AT&T, to have it come out and install Wi-Fi in her Downtown Madison apartment.
What followed, said the 83-year-old, was some six weeks of phone calls to AT&T representatives here and overseas, four visits from AT&T technicians, problems with her landline, a wasted trip to the West Towne Mall AT&T store and a bill for a modem she had mailed back to the company -- but no Wi-Fi.
SOS contacted AT&T on Morris' behalf on June 10. Its plea was simple: Return Morris' telecommunications situation to what it was in the days before she sought to get Wi-Fi, and fix her bill, including the erasure of a $150 charge for a modem she had FedEx'd back to the company.
AT&T spokesman Phil Hayes said he was on the case only minutes after SOS' inquiry, and Morris said on Thursday that she'd gotten a call from a "Leto" in the company's Office of the President. On June 14, she said, an AT&T technician came to her home and the two of them spent some two and a half hours trying to figure out the problem.
The upshot? AT&T released her from the modem charge and zeroed out $79.91 in landline charges because of what it called "erratic service" since May 7, she said.
"My daughter was so frustrated because she could never ever get through," Morris said, referring to the landline number she's had for some 30 years.
As for Wi-Fi, it's not clear why Morris couldn't get the service in a modern apartment building near the center of a tech-savvy Midwestern city -- and AT&T will not comment on the particulars of any customer's account.
Morris said AT&T offered to sell her a Wi-Fi extender for $49, but she's decided to wait until the Wi-Fi-induced stress of the preceding six weeks dissipates, and then maybe try again.
Samsung (finally) comes through
Barb DeWitt's four-month wait for a rebate from consumer appliances giant Samsung is over. DeWitt, of Fitchburg, said the $534 pre-loaded debit card came June 13. SOS had helped pry loose the rebate, promised after she purchased more than $7,600 in Samsung kitchen appliances.