The silence coming from a rural Dodgeville couple's landline -- chronicled in this space last month -- rang a bell with a trio of SOS readers.
Now a month later, all four Frontier Communications customers have, or are on their way to having, phones they can actually use.
In the case of the Dodgeville couple, Michael and Janet Feehan, the problem had been a faulty underground cable that with a little prodding from SOS the company finally repaired.
The Feehan's monthlong saga sounded all too familiar to three other rural or exurban Frontier customers.
Katie McGrath, of the town of Ridgeway, said in a Nov. 5 email that a July 3 rain storm apparently damaged an underground cable and cut off phone service for her and about seven of her neighbors.
"I have received 39 text messages from Frontier declaring a service rep would be coming and to make sure an adult was home all day for when they would show up," she wrote. "I took off work and waited three times but no one ever showed. I stopped believing any of their communications to me all together."
Jeff Schultz, of the town of Cottage Grove, said his service had not worked properly since Aug. 21.
"I have also spent hours on the phone with both the Frontier customer service for credit to our bill and to the Frontier repair line," he said. "We are paying $47.77 a month for a service we can not possibly use, and this is the number my 87-year-old legally blind father has memorized, so it is difficult for him to call us."
And there was this, from a Nov. 21 email sent by Constance Brewer, of rural Richland Center: "We are in our 70s and the landline is critical for us, especially since my husband is a Richland County Board supervisor. In the last 90 days we have had working phone service for six days."
SOS dutifully went to the top of the Frontier food chain, with emails on Nov. 18 and 21 to the Frontier vice president of corporate communications and external affairs Javier Mendoza, director of public relations Bob Elek and OfficeOfThePresident@ftr.com, which presumably arrives at the company's actual, Tampa, Florida-based Office of the President.
The emails did not elicit any immediate response, so on Nov. 25 messages were left on Elek's cell and office phones, and less than an hour later Mendoza called to say he was pretty sure at least two of the customers' problems had been resolved.
Sure enough, as of Tuesday, McGrath's phone had come back on that day and Brewer's phone started working on Nov. 21. Schultz said he was just waiting for a technician to switch his landline over to a new cable the company had installed the week before.
Of course, all those months without service didn't mean Frontier didn't keep sending bills. SOS will follow up to ensure that the customers are not responsible for paying them or, if they already have, receive the appropriate credits to their accounts.
Oven refund arrives
Andrea Orlowski, of Waunakee, reported on Nov. 25 that a $736.39 check from LG Electronics had arrived. SOS had helped her pry loose the refund for an oven, purchased in March of last year, that beginning in June wouldn't get hotter than about 250 degrees.