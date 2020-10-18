SOS: Frontier Airlines makes good on 1 of 2 customer complaints

"As a courtesy, we’re happy to offer Ms. Lightfoot a limited extension to her credit so she has an additional opportunity to re-book travel," Frontier manager of corporate communications Zach Kramer said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lightfoot reported getting the credit on Oct. 8. She only had two days to use it, but she made that much tighter deadline and scheduled a trip for February.

Frontier was less willing to play ball with Cindy Barbera, 66, of Madison.

Barbera canceled her March 14 flight to Denver because of the pandemic and received a $217.30 credit, which the airline later twice offered to exchange for 50,000 miles, or what she calculated to be about five, one-way tickets.

It was a deal she was happy to take, and she reports trying mightily to take advantage of it via Frontier's website, which didn't work, and phone system, which put her on hold. She provided SOS with email correspondence with Frontier indicating she'd told Frontier of these problems earlier, but Kramer wasn't buying her story and Barbera said her computer and phone don't save their browsing and call histories long enough to provide hard proof of her failed attempts to work with the airline.