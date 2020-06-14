SOS: Frontier Airlines changes course, provides refund on canceled flight

When Frontier Airlines asked if it was OK to move Linda Bernhardt's June 16 flight to San Juan, Puerto Rico, back an hour, Bernhardt said sure.
When Bernhardt had to cancel her trip due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Frontier was not nearly as OK with providing her a refund — even though Bernhardt had purchased a refundable ticket.
Bernhardt, 53, of Madison, emailed SOS on May 27 to say she purchased the ticket in December when "there was no COVID. There were no earthquakes. There was however, excitement and anticipation."
She paid $343.40 for a refundable "bundle," which included the ticket, priority boarding, the ability to check one bag and carry one on, and other perks.
Months later, she received an email from Frontier asking her to OK a change in her flight time out of Chicago from about 5:30 a.m. to about 6:15 a.m., and she did, "still with hope and anticipation," she said. But as Memorial Day approached and with Puerto Rico saying visitors to the island could be asked to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, she knew there was no point in going. She had only planned to stay seven days. She canceled the flight.
Frontier offered Bernhardt a credit of her ticket price good through September 2021, saying in a May 26 email that "a refund is not one of the options since you've accepted the schedule change offer last April 6, 2020, via email."
Airlines hit by coronavirus-related travel restrictions and a huge drop in people willing to fly have been taking liberal advantage of federal rules that allow them to deny refunds of nonrefundable tickets to travelers who cancel their trips.
But Bernhardt couldn't find any clause in the documentation she received from Frontier when she purchased her ticket bundle that suggested her decision to cancel meant the "refundable" part of her "refundable ticket" was now null and void.
Neither could SOS, so on May 27, it contacted Frontier's media relations office to ask what gives.
"We took a closer look at this," Frontier's director of corporate communications, Jennifer de la Cruz, said in a May 28 email. "Generally, during COVID-19, our policy has allowed for passengers to cancel a reservation on their end and receive a credit. However, your reader correctly points out that she purchased a Works Bundle, which does entitle her to a refund."
De la Cruz said Frontier had erred and expressed the company's sincere apologies for "the frustration and inconvenience this has caused."
Bernhardt said the refund showed up on her credit card statement on May 31.
