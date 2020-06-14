SOS: Frontier Airlines changes course, provides refund on canceled flight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When Frontier Airlines asked if it was OK to move Linda Bernhardt's June 16 flight to San Juan, Puerto Rico, back an hour, Bernhardt said sure.

When Bernhardt had to cancel her trip due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Frontier was not nearly as OK with providing her a refund — even though Bernhardt had purchased a refundable ticket.

Bernhardt, 53, of Madison, emailed SOS on May 27 to say she purchased the ticket in December when "there was no COVID. There were no earthquakes. There was however, excitement and anticipation."

She paid $343.40 for a refundable "bundle," which included the ticket, priority boarding, the ability to check one bag and carry one on, and other perks.

Months later, she received an email from Frontier asking her to OK a change in her flight time out of Chicago from about 5:30 a.m. to about 6:15 a.m., and she did, "still with hope and anticipation," she said. But as Memorial Day approached and with Puerto Rico saying visitors to the island could be asked to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, she knew there was no point in going. She had only planned to stay seven days. She canceled the flight.