SOS: Freeze on credit report unfrozen; Stoughton woman able to get back online

Judy Wagaman faced a kind of 21st century Catch-22.
Because of a massive security breach at the credit reporting service Equifax in 2017, she had placed a freeze on her Equifax credit report to keep it safe. Three years later when the coronavirus pandemic hit and the 67-year-old from Stoughton couldn't use the computers at the local senior center or library (they were closed), she bought a computer but discovered she couldn't get a data plan for internet service from U.S. Cellular without a credit check.
And U.S. Cellular couldn't do a credit check because her Equifax report was locked.
Wagaman said that back when she'd locked her report, the company had provided her with a verification code and personal identification number, or PIN, so she could unlock it later. But she had never had a reason to use it until she needed the data plan, at which point Equifax told her it had switched over to a new verification system and the code and the PIN were no longer valid.
So instead, she said she was told to snail mail copies of her identification and social security cards and a memo explaining why she needed to unfreeze her account and the whole transaction would be taken care of with the help of 20th century technology.
Wagaman said she mailed the documents in on April 21, then heard nothing, including in response to a number of calls to the company. In mid-May, she called SOS.
SOS laid out Wagaman's various conundrums in an email May 20 to Equifax's media relations department, after which Wagaman said a helpful Equifax employee named "Darren" called her.
"He discovered there had been an error code or a hold on it or something," she said, and by May 21 her account had been unlocked, her credit checked and her data plan purchased and in use.
"I feel so much better now that I have internet access," she emailed on May 24, by way of proof. "With internet access I can happily relax at home until the vaccine."
Equifax never responded to SOS' email on May 20, or a follow-up on Tuesday, and "Darren's" line was busy the two times SOS tried it. He did not respond to a text.
