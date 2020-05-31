SOS: Freeze on credit report unfrozen; Stoughton woman able to get back online

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Judy Wagaman faced a kind of 21st century Catch-22.

Because of a massive security breach at the credit reporting service Equifax in 2017, she had placed a freeze on her Equifax credit report to keep it safe. Three years later when the coronavirus pandemic hit and the 67-year-old from Stoughton couldn't use the computers at the local senior center or library (they were closed), she bought a computer but discovered she couldn't get a data plan for internet service from U.S. Cellular without a credit check.

And U.S. Cellular couldn't do a credit check because her Equifax report was locked.

Wagaman said that back when she'd locked her report, the company had provided her with a verification code and personal identification number, or PIN, so she could unlock it later. But she had never had a reason to use it until she needed the data plan, at which point Equifax told her it had switched over to a new verification system and the code and the PIN were no longer valid.

So instead, she said she was told to snail mail copies of her identification and social security cards and a memo explaining why she needed to unfreeze her account and the whole transaction would be taken care of with the help of 20th century technology.