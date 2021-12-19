SOS: Fraudulent Amazon purchases denied, refunded, explained — in that order

First, Amazon acknowledged her account had been hacked, Kristin Hoffman said, then the company said it wasn't, then it accused her of trying to get something for nothing.
Then SOS got involved, and four months after packages started mysteriously arriving at her DeForest home, Hoffman, 49, has her refund and an explanation of same.
Hoffman emailed SOS on Nov. 10 to say it started with lipstick. As she doesn't wear lipstick and it wasn't on her order history, she figured its delivery was a mistake by the shop-from-home behemoth.
Three more boxes arrived over the next two days, though, with items including phone chargers, spy cameras, a shower caddy and snorkel gear, she said.
"No name brand items," she said. "All items were made in China. None of the items that were delivered to me were in my order history or browsing history."
They also didn't appear on her Amazon credit card, she said, but after the third delivery arrived she checked her other credit card, from Chase, and discovered two charges from Amazon totaling about $400.
Hoffman said she called Chase immediately and Chase canceled the card and took the charges off her account — at least at first.
She also changed her Amazon password and relayed her experience to the company that employs some 1.3 million people.
"The customer service rep told me that I couldn't return them because they were not ordered by me so there was no way to generate a return label," Hoffman said. "The boxes did not come with an invoice either. The rep told me I can keep the items or donate them. Since the charges were off my credit card I chose to donate the items."
But a couple of weeks later, Hoffman said, Chase let her know that Amazon had apparently reneged and was now asserting she did order the products. Chase put the charges back on her account, and Amazon told her that she'd have to fill out a form disputing the charges, she said, while also saying it appeared she had created another account.
"I have spoken with Amazon and my credit card multiple times with no refund and no explanation to this day," she said. "Two of the Amazon customer service reps were extremely rude and one accused me of trying to get free products. I have been a longtime Amazon customer and prime member. I have had orders that were way over $400. If I ordered it, I would pay for it."
SOS first contacted Amazon's PR department and Chase spokesperson Brian Hanover on Nov. 11.
"This does not appear to be a case of fraud, rather a mistake by Amazon," Hanover responded Dec. 7. "She was the recipient of the goods and we let her know that she will need to speak with Amazon to seek a credit."
Speaking to Amazon had not proven successful to that point, but on Dec. 1 and 8 SOS again contacted the world's 10th-largest public company by email — the only way it takes press inquiries — to see what gives.
Amazon senior public relations manager Richard Rocha responded Dec. 8 to say he would look into Hoffman's case and then later that day to say that the matter had been resolved the month before.
"I can confirm the orders weren't placed on your Amazon account," Theresa Williams, of Amazon Executive Customer Relations, emailed Hoffman on Dec. 8. "However, the bad actor created a different Amazon account using your personal information and credit card."
"Internal actions" had been taken, Williams said, and refunds totaling $355.04 had been applied to her Chase credit card on Nov. 14 — or three days after SOS first contacted the company. It had also provided a $49.92 refund on Aug. 20.
