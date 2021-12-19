SOS: Fraudulent Amazon purchases denied, refunded, explained — in that order

She also changed her Amazon password and relayed her experience to the company that employs some 1.3 million people.

"The customer service rep told me that I couldn't return them because they were not ordered by me so there was no way to generate a return label," Hoffman said. "The boxes did not come with an invoice either. The rep told me I can keep the items or donate them. Since the charges were off my credit card I chose to donate the items."

But a couple of weeks later, Hoffman said, Chase let her know that Amazon had apparently reneged and was now asserting she did order the products. Chase put the charges back on her account, and Amazon told her that she'd have to fill out a form disputing the charges, she said, while also saying it appeared she had created another account.

"I have spoken with Amazon and my credit card multiple times with no refund and no explanation to this day," she said. "Two of the Amazon customer service reps were extremely rude and one accused me of trying to get free products. I have been a longtime Amazon customer and prime member. I have had orders that were way over $400. If I ordered it, I would pay for it."

SOS first contacted Amazon's PR department and Chase spokesperson Brian Hanover on Nov. 11.