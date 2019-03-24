Werner and Jean Frank didn't want a refund, service reconnected, a better contract, an accurate bill, a new phone or any of the other things telecom customers sometimes struggle to get from their telecom companies.
All they wanted was to end their approximately 15-year status as customers of a Sprint Corp. family plan, and for two months all that stood in their way was one little number.
The Franks, of Madison, are going on 90 and 85, respectively, and Jean was not shy about saying that her husband's advanced age might have played a role in his inability to remember the personal identification number, or PIN, he needed to access his account -- or, for that matter, the correct answers to the security questions the company wanted him to answer before resetting his PIN.
Or it could be that anyone, young or old, might forget such details after 15 years of not needing them.
Jean said they no longer wanted the phones "because we weren't using any of the services," and decided to rely on their landline.
The Franks sent two letters, one in December -- "that was the nice letter," Jean said -- and one in January. The only response they got were the Sprint bills they received in February and March.
Calls to Sprint by them and their granddaughter always ended up in the same place: Even though Sprint had the Franks' names, address, phone numbers and account number, and could track whether they'd been using their phones, without the PIN number and security question answers, it couldn't cancel the account.
SOS contacted Sprint spokeswoman Yui Namiki and two other company officials on March 18, and Namiki emailed the same day to say the company was looking into the matter.
Two days later, she called to say that the PIN process was company policy and helped safeguard against fraud and identity theft, but nevertheless, Sprint was looking for a work-around to get the Franks released from their customership.
True to her word, about 30 minutes after that she emailed to say: "We were able to cancel their accounts. Thanks for bringing this to our attention."
Jean said she didn't know if she should credit SOS or her attorney -- who also wrote a letter on their behalf -- or both, but she got a call on Wednesday from a "Lisa" from Sprint executive services telling her their account was kaput and "the bills from December on would be cancelled."