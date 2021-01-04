 Skip to main content
SOS: Finally, a hello to Facebook, a goodbye to Frontier Communications
SOS

This week, problems solved from opposite ends of communications history:

About 2.7 billion people are on Facebook. Still, for a company whose profits depend on monetizing as much user data as possible, you’d think it would want to make becoming a user easy.

Not so for Mara Ansfield, 56, of Madison, who emailed SOS on Dec. 9 to say that a few years ago she tried to sign in to an old, long-ignored Facebook account but balked when the company asked for a copy of her driver’s license. Apparently, she said, as part of a security push, Facebook was asking prospective users to verify they actually existed.

“My name sounded weird to Facebook, so I was asked to provide proof of ID,” she said. She didn’t trust Facebook to keep it secure, however, and eventually disabled the account.

Fast forward a few years and Ansfield decided she wanted to get on Facebook for real this time because so many groups and other opportunities are on the platform, and in particular she wanted to join a group for people learning Spanish.

But she said when she tried to create a new account, Facebook said she had an account already. When she tried to sign in to that old account via the “forgot password” function, Facebook said the account was disabled. She said she then submitted a request, with her driver’s license, to restore her old account, but got a message saying Facebook wouldn’t consider her request because too much time had passed.

SOS’ first email to Facebook’s media folks on Dec. 11 went unanswered, but its second on Dec. 17 garnered a response from Kristen Morea, who directed Ansfield to a couple of general Facebook help pages with advice that Ansfield said she’d already tried. But Morea also contacted Ansfield directly and promised to launch an investigation.

“Today, I wrote again to Kristen at Facebook to see if the internal investigation had borne any fruit,” Ansfield emailed SOS on Tuesday, “and she said she had no idea why I couldn’t get a new account because my old account was fully deleted from the system. She suggested I try again with a new email address.

“Well, I’m a stubborn native Wisconsinite,” she continued, “so I decided I’d try to apply for a new account one more time, using my current, one and only, email address. AND I GOT IN. I am on Facebook!”

Mary Haefner had problems with a much older form of communication — the landline telephone.

Haefner, 70, of Marshall, tried to cancel the service she’d had “forever” with Frontier Communications on Sept. 21 because the company kept raising her rates, she already had a cellphone and she had found a cheaper landline provider.

Frontier, she said, said that wasn’t possible, for reasons that remain unclear. She had been a good customer, she said, and “I think that they just wanted to keep billing me.”

The company provided a dial tone until Oct. 13, when she was finally shut off, she said, but it didn’t stop sending her bills and eventually threatened to send her to collections.

SOS emailed Javier Mendoza, Frontier vice president of corporate communications and external affairs, on Dec. 10, and he promised to look into Haefner’s case. Shortly after, Haefner got a call from the company saying all she owed was $47.99 for service from mid-August to mid-September. This sounded right to her and she sent in a check, but a few days later received a bill from a collections agency claiming she owed Frontier another $107.50.

What gives? SOS asked Mendoza for a second time, and again he promised to look into it.

“Ms. Haefner’s payment posted 12/19/20, bringing her to a zero balance,” Mendoza said in a Dec. 22 email. “She will receive a Paid-in-full letter and should not receive any more collection notices.”

Haefner said the paid-in-full letter arrived Dec. 28.

