SOS: Finally, a hello to Facebook, a goodbye to Frontier Communications

This week, problems solved from opposite ends of communications history:

About 2.7 billion people are on Facebook. Still, for a company whose profits depend on monetizing as much user data as possible, you’d think it would want to make becoming a user easy.

Not so for Mara Ansfield, 56, of Madison, who emailed SOS on Dec. 9 to say that a few years ago she tried to sign in to an old, long-ignored Facebook account but balked when the company asked for a copy of her driver’s license. Apparently, she said, as part of a security push, Facebook was asking prospective users to verify they actually existed.

“My name sounded weird to Facebook, so I was asked to provide proof of ID,” she said. She didn’t trust Facebook to keep it secure, however, and eventually disabled the account.

Fast forward a few years and Ansfield decided she wanted to get on Facebook for real this time because so many groups and other opportunities are on the platform, and in particular she wanted to join a group for people learning Spanish.