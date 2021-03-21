SOS: Fiji credit/refund is last piece of 'dream trip' canceled by COVID-19

By the time Tammy Paschke and her husband, Ned, can expect to get a refund for a Fiji Airways flight, it will have been two years since she made the reservations.
Or they could find a way to redeem the flight's $3,413.02 value sometime this year by going through the not-inconsequential hassle of arranging a multi-stage journey to the South Pacific just as the world inches toward herd immunity.
In the era of COVID-19, this qualifies as good news.
Paschke contacted SOS in mid-February to say that in January 2020, she'd arranged a Nov. 4-24 "dream trip" for her and her husband to Australia and New Zealand.
The Madison couple, who are in their 60s, had planned the trip as a kind of retirement celebration for him.
Then COVID happened and the trip was wiped from the international travel itinerary.
Paschke was able to get refunds for the money spent to fly to New Zealand and to take a cruise from New Zealand to Australia.
But a one-way Nov. 24 trip from Sydney to Nadi, Fiji, and then to Los Angeles on Fiji Airways — booked through their Chase credit card's travel subsidiary — was proving to be a tougher nut to crack.
Despite the pandemic, Fiji initially hadn't canceled the flight, just pushed it back from Nov. 24 to Dec. 22 and then to Jan. 19, "which of course wouldn't have worked, even if we had made it to Australia," Paschke said.
So in October, she said she started the process of getting the refund through Chase. The company gave her a case number, she said, and she called every month from then on, spending an hour on the phone each time but hearing nothing other than that the company was contacting Fiji.
In January, she was given a new case number, she said, and told the company would expedite the refund since it had been so long. In February, she was put on hold, she said, while a Chase representative called Fiji, which reportedly couldn't confirm that it had received the refund request.
"Chase Travel keeps saying it's Fiji's fault we haven't gotten a refund, and when I called Fiji, they were not able to access any refund request," she said. "This is a huge sum of money to be out and has soured me on using Chase Ultimate Travel again."
Paschke provided SOS with emails to the couple from Chase and Fiji, a bank statement, itinerary and other documentation of her plight, and SOS forwarded them to Fiji Airways' media department and Chase spokesperson Brian Hanover on March 9. Four days later, Paschke said she'd gotten a call from Chase executive "Josh" the night before.
"He said after talking to Fiji Airways directly that Fiji is only issuing travel credit at this time," she reported. "If I want a cash refund, I have to wait until after Dec. 31. It isn’t the exact answer I wanted, but at least they have responded."
She said Josh said to keep his number and he "will personally make sure I get the cash back after December."
In his own email, Hanover said Chase does "everything we can to work with customers to find a solution" but that "the decision on how to accommodate customers, and how quickly that decision is made, relies on the merchant, in this case Fiji Airlines."
He confirmed what Josh told Paschke, but as of Friday, Fiji had yet to do the same — a worrisome-enough omission that will have SOS checking back in with Paschke at a later date.
SOS' long history with Frontier Communications
Frontier Communications, which mainly serves rural parts of Wisconsin, has struggled to provide consistent service.
"Amazing that in just a few hours, you were able to get a problem solved that I’ve been trying to fix for 19 months!" she said.
"We were no-showed, no-called on three separate occasions," Hartman wrote to SOS on Friday, Dec. 27.
"I had already cancelled and returned their equipment," Steimel said.
This week, problems solved from opposite ends of communications history:
"In the last 90 days we have had working phone service for six days," one customer lamented.
"I have talked to them until I'm blue in the face," he told SOS on Oct. 24.
To get a signal for their cell phone, they are forced to "stand outside in specific spot (in the rain) or drive our car to the top of the surrounding landscape."
Also, John Mandt reported getting refunds of payments on the auto repair warranty he'd signed up for in March and cancelled in April.
The response? $67.80 a month. The bill that arrived in his email Feb. 8? $73.58 a month.
"Truly they can't expect me to get on the roof," she said.