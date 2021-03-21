SOS: Fiji credit/refund is last piece of 'dream trip' canceled by COVID-19

Despite the pandemic, Fiji initially hadn't canceled the flight, just pushed it back from Nov. 24 to Dec. 22 and then to Jan. 19, "which of course wouldn't have worked, even if we had made it to Australia," Paschke said.

So in October, she said she started the process of getting the refund through Chase. The company gave her a case number, she said, and she called every month from then on, spending an hour on the phone each time but hearing nothing other than that the company was contacting Fiji.

In January, she was given a new case number, she said, and told the company would expedite the refund since it had been so long. In February, she was put on hold, she said, while a Chase representative called Fiji, which reportedly couldn't confirm that it had received the refund request.

"Chase Travel keeps saying it's Fiji's fault we haven't gotten a refund, and when I called Fiji, they were not able to access any refund request," she said. "This is a huge sum of money to be out and has soured me on using Chase Ultimate Travel again."