SOS: Family eyes refund for postponed Crystal Gayle-Lee Greenwood show
Nancy Schmidt's brown eyes weren't seeing red, exactly, but she was frustrated with the Wisconsin Dells venue where up until now she'd been happy with the service and the entertainment. 

Schmidt, of Madison, her sister and her mother purchased tickets in December 2019 to the Crystal Gayle-Lee Greenwood double bill scheduled for May 8, 2020, at the Palace Theater. Schmidt said her mother is a fan of the former, known for her 1977 hit "Don't it Make My Brown Eyes Blue," and the show was to be something of a Mother's Day gift from her daughters.

May turned out to be just the start of the worldwide calamity that should no longer need introduction and, like so much of 2020, the show was postponed to a date uncertain. Schmidt said the Palace told ticket-holders that their tickets would be good for when the show was rescheduled and, in effect, don't call us, we'll call you.

So she didn't, until she found out the show was rescheduled for this coming Saturday and, try as they might, they weren't able to fit the date into their schedules.

Schmidt said that over the course of three weeks, she contacted the theater through its website and emailed and called it a couple times, but got little in the way of response. Finally, she received an email from the Palace saying that the three could get their refund, $329.25, or use the tickets for a different event.

She responded that she'd like the refund, "and then it was like crickets after that."

"We've been a customer of them in the past and had really good experiences," she said, and she was sensitive to the strain the pandemic had put on entertainment venues. But she was also worried that with the rescheduled show coming up, she'd lose out on the possibility of getting their money back.

Schmidt contacted SOS on Oct. 24 and a day later, SOS let the Palace Theater know she was giving them a bit of the stink eye.

Theater president Anthony Tomaska was prompt, responding just a few minutes later that, "yes, we will process her refund."

"Unfortunately, COVID has left us seriously understaffed and we are doing our best to address all of our patron’s requests," he said.

A few days later, Schmidt informed SOS that she'd received an email from Tomaska and that she'd given him her sister's address for where to send the check.

SOS will follow up to ensure it is received.

