SOS: Family eyes refund for postponed Crystal Gayle-Lee Greenwood show

Nancy Schmidt's brown eyes weren't seeing red, exactly, but she was frustrated with the Wisconsin Dells venue where up until now she'd been happy with the service and the entertainment.

Schmidt, of Madison, her sister and her mother purchased tickets in December 2019 to the Crystal Gayle-Lee Greenwood double bill scheduled for May 8, 2020, at the Palace Theater. Schmidt said her mother is a fan of the former, known for her 1977 hit "Don't it Make My Brown Eyes Blue," and the show was to be something of a Mother's Day gift from her daughters.

May turned out to be just the start of the worldwide calamity that should no longer need introduction and, like so much of 2020, the show was postponed to a date uncertain. Schmidt said the Palace told ticket-holders that their tickets would be good for when the show was rescheduled and, in effect, don't call us, we'll call you.

So she didn't, until she found out the show was rescheduled for this coming Saturday and, try as they might, they weren't able to fit the date into their schedules.