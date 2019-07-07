A Deerfield man charged for a cancelled auto warranty might be getting some relief after a Chicago company provided a level of customer service the warranty company resisted.
John Mandt, 87, purchased a 2011 Ford Taurus in February and shortly thereafter got a letter from a company later revealed to be Advanced Vehicle Protection Center LLC, of Saint Peters, Missouri. It was offering him a warranty to cover certain future repair costs.
Mandt signed up on March 28, paying $138 for the privilege and providing the company with his credit card number so it could bill him automatically going forward.
Then Mandt had second thoughts. He wasn't sure the warranty was worth it and didn't think he could afford it. Plus, he hadn't cleared the purchase with his wife, he said.
Luckily, Advanced had a 30-day, money-back cancellation policy, and Mandt called on April 25 to take advantage of it, but was told by a company representative who gave her name as "Terry" that the company could only accept requests for cancellation via mail. Mandt said the mail-only-cancellation requirement was never disclosed to him.
Mandt said he mailed the letter on April 27 and the company told him it received it on May 2, or 35 days after he bought the policy. As such, he said, Terry informed him in late June that Advanced was keeping one of the two payments he'd made so far. The second had been for $137.89, charged to his credit card.
Mandt says he objected, at which point Terry hung up on him.
Mandt contacted SOS soon after and provided two names -- Car Guard and Mepco -- a phone number and a Chicago address.
SOS couldn't find a company named Car Guard, but it did locate the Chicago-based Mepco and send the company an email on Wednesday through the Better Business Bureau's website, which lists Mepco as BBB-accredited with an A-plus rating.
Anthony Hammes, Mepco vice president of compliance and corporate communication, responded to the inquiry within minutes, explaining that Mepco only handles billing for Advanced and that any refund would need to be pursued directly with it. He said Advanced would have collected any initial sign-up payment, with Mepco processing any subsequent ones over the course of the warranty.
"Mepco has no involvement in the development, marketing, sale, claims-processing activities, or other administration of these vehicle service contracts," he said.
By this time, SOS had tried the phone number Mandt provided. There was no answer. Hammes provided a different number for Advanced. It was disconnected.
So SOS tried the first number again, and this time "Terry" answered. SOS laid out Mandt's request and Terry said the situation had already been taken care of before adding: "It's really none of your business. You're just a reporter." Then the line went dead. SOS called back, Terry answered, SOS declared itself and the line went dead again.
"That's what she did to me," Mandt said.
Advanced, incidentally, is not BBB accredited; its rating with the group is F.
SOS informed Mepco of Advanced's disconnected phone number and approach to customer and media relations, and Hammes later said he contacted Advanced to request another phone number and a review of Mandt's case.
"In the interim, I am going to approve a refund of the one payment that Mepco collected of $137.89 back to Mr. Mandt’s credit card," he said. "This is not something that Mepco typically does as all funds have been sent to Advanced Vehicle Protection, but I’d like to help the customer out."
Mandt said a different Advanced representative called him Wednesday to say he was sending him a check for $138.
SOS will follow up to see whether Mandt gets his money.