 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
SOS

SOS: Expedia orchestrates refund for 2020 COVID-canceled flight

  • 0

The Baumans, of Belleville, had been getting bounced between airline and online travel behemoth before the latter stepped up to ensure a refund.

Ken and Gail used Expedia.com in February 2020 to book round-trip flights on Porter Airlines to Toronto, where they planned to attend a wedding in October of that year.

They paid just more than $600 but Porter later canceled the flights from Chicago's Midway Airport because of complications from that Worldwide Public Health Crisis That Shall Not Be Named.

Ken emailed SOS on April 5 to say the couple had been working with Expedia for nine months to get a refund or vouchers for the canceled flights, and in September took their case directly to Porter, which referred them back to Expedia.

"Several different customer service representatives have contacted us but nothing has been resolved as of yet," Ken said.

SOS emailed the Baumans' situation to Expedia and Porter on April 11, and Expedia's Rachel Shin responded a day later saying her company would look into it. Eight days after that, neither SOS nor the Baumans had heard back, so SOS pinged Shin again, who responded that same day saying "our agents have requested a refund via the airline however given the time elapses since the original booking and because we value Mr. Bauman as a customer, Expedia will be issuing a refund directly."

People are also reading…

A day after that, she said the refund had been processed and was expected to show up on Ken's credit card in 14 business days. Shin later said the refund would be coming from the airline, and Ken reported on April 29 that the $626.22 had arrived.

"Additionally, we understand this was a frustrating process, certainly not the type of experience we strive to create for our travelers," Shin said, and the company had applied a $100 "goodwill coupon" to Ken's account.

Ken said the couple never set up an account with Expedia and "are more than happy" with how their tale finally turned out.

Other than an auto-generated email, Porter did not respond to requests for comment.

SOS readers seek help with flights canceled due to COVID-19

With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, SOS saw complaints about flight refunds and vouchers soar.

SOS: Fiji credit/refund is last piece of 'dream trip' canceled by COVID-19
Just Ask Us
alert

SOS: Fiji credit/refund is last piece of 'dream trip' canceled by COVID-19

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Paschke said "Josh" said to keep his number and he "will personally make sure I get the cash back after December."

SOS records its first twofer: Another canceled-flight recompense runaround
Just Ask Us
alert

SOS records its first twofer: Another canceled-flight recompense runaround

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Loyal readers might remember John Schmitz from April, when during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, SOS was able to help him break thro…

SOS: Mail delivery, cable bundle, airline credits, oh boy!
Just Ask Us
alert

SOS: Mail delivery, cable bundle, airline credits, oh boy!

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"If I hadn't gone to the post office and did my own investigating, we wouldn't have received our ballots."

SOS: Voyage to United Airlines refund provided plenty of turbulence
Just Ask Us
alert

SOS: Voyage to United Airlines refund provided plenty of turbulence

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Paul Weimer called United's explanation "revisionist history."

SOS: Frontier Airlines makes good on 1 of 2 customer complaints
Just Ask Us
alert

SOS: Frontier Airlines makes good on 1 of 2 customer complaints

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"Why wouldn't I use those 50,000 miles for free flights if I had them in my account in early June?"

SOS: Frontier Airlines changes course, provides refund on canceled flight
Just Ask Us

SOS: Frontier Airlines changes course, provides refund on canceled flight

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Airlines have been taking advantage of federal rules that allow them to deny refunds of nonrefundable tickets to travelers who cancel their trips.

SOS: Mitigating at least a little of the damage wrought by COVID-19 pandemic
Just Ask Us

SOS: Mitigating at least a little of the damage wrought by COVID-19 pandemic

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

SOS tackles problems with unemployment and airline tickets.

SOS: Fan promised refund for flight she never took, from game she didn't attend
Just Ask Us

SOS: Fan promised refund for flight she never took, from game she didn't attend

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"They don't seem to understand that if I couldn't get to Tampa, how was I supposed to use the ticket and fly back?"

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics