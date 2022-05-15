SOS: Expedia orchestrates refund for 2020 COVID-canceled flight

The Baumans, of Belleville, had been getting bounced between airline and online travel behemoth before the latter stepped up to ensure a refund.
Ken and Gail used Expedia.com in February 2020 to book round-trip flights on Porter Airlines to Toronto, where they planned to attend a wedding in October of that year.
They paid just more than $600 but Porter later canceled the flights from Chicago's Midway Airport because of complications from that Worldwide Public Health Crisis That Shall Not Be Named.
Ken emailed SOS on April 5 to say the couple had been working with Expedia for nine months to get a refund or vouchers for the canceled flights, and in September took their case directly to Porter, which referred them back to Expedia.
"Several different customer service representatives have contacted us but nothing has been resolved as of yet," Ken said.
SOS emailed the Baumans' situation to Expedia and Porter on April 11, and Expedia's Rachel Shin responded a day later saying her company would look into it. Eight days after that, neither SOS nor the Baumans had heard back, so SOS pinged Shin again, who responded that same day saying "our agents have requested a refund via the airline however given the time elapses since the original booking and because we value Mr. Bauman as a customer, Expedia will be issuing a refund directly."
A day after that, she said the refund had been processed and was expected to show up on Ken's credit card in 14 business days. Shin later said the refund would be coming from the airline, and Ken reported on April 29 that the $626.22 had arrived.
"Additionally, we understand this was a frustrating process, certainly not the type of experience we strive to create for our travelers," Shin said, and the company had applied a $100 "goodwill coupon" to Ken's account.
Ken said the couple never set up an account with Expedia and "are more than happy" with how their tale finally turned out.
Other than an auto-generated email, Porter did not respond to requests for comment.
