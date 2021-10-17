SOS: Expedia makes good on travel credits — if too late for trip

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the Turners' trip to the Europe — twice. Expedia appeared to favor a three-peat.
Two years ago, Daniel Turner, 28, of Madison, and his wife used the online travel-booking behemoth to book a week-and-a-half honeymoon in Greece and London in August 2020.
Then came the pandemic and a Greek policy barring entry to Americans, Turner said, and the trip was canceled.
Fast forward to December 2020 and the couple used Expedia credits from the canceled August 2020 trip to book a trip to Edinburgh and London for the fall of this year — both to celebrate the couple's now much-delayed honeymoon and so that Daniel, a grad student at UW-Madison, could conduct research at the Imperial College London.
They canceled this past spring because the United Kingdom quarantine rules for Americans would have made the trip "impossible," Turner said, but sought to rebook much the same trip after those UK rules changed over the summer.
Turner said Expedia promised him they would get credits for the credits they got for the money they spent for the initial August 2020 trip.
"However, after the third call I made checking the status of the refund, we received emails saying we would not receive our hotel credit with the reason being that the credits were non-refundable," Turned emailed SOS on Aug. 9.
Turner said the credits' terms and conditions were never provided, and if the couple had known they were going to be out more than $2,000 for canceling the second trip, they never would have done so.
After several weeks haggling with Expedia, including an estimated 10 total hours on the phone, Turner said they'd managed to escalate their concern through "Expedia's extensive management apparatus," but were no closer to getting their credits refunded.
"We were either lied to or misled by Expedia and as a result they are now sitting on our money that we believe either belongs in our hands or the struggling lodgings we booked," he said.
SOS first pestered Expedia's press office on Aug. 13, when Expedia North America senior PR manager Christie Hudson vowed to look into the Turners' case and asked for their itinerary numbers.
She was back nearly two weeks later saying the company had reissued vouchers to the Turners.
That was good, but not great, news for Turner, because by his calculations, Expedia had only refunded $1,225 of the $2,018.85 they were owed.
Hudson sought to figure it out, and while the details of that figuring are confusing and arcane to the un-Expedia-initiated (Turner believed they have something to do with shifting Expedia itinerary numbers), the upshot was favorable but overdue.
Hudson was back nearly three weeks later to say the company had issued another travel voucher, for $800. The vouchers can only be issued in certain, pre-specified amounts, so due to some rounding, the Turners actually ended up making a bit of voucher money, or $6.15.
By then, the Turners had left for their trip, having "booked directly with hotels when possible or with Expedia competitors," Turner said. They will save the Expedia credits for a later date.
Hudson said the glitch in Turner's experience seemed to be a rule Expedia has against replacing or refunding travel vouchers issued for previously canceled travel once a customer has used those vouchers to rebook. The terms and conditions Turner said he never received explain this, she said.