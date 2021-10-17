SOS: Expedia makes good on travel credits — if too late for trip

Turner said the credits' terms and conditions were never provided, and if the couple had known they were going to be out more than $2,000 for canceling the second trip, they never would have done so.

After several weeks haggling with Expedia, including an estimated 10 total hours on the phone, Turner said they'd managed to escalate their concern through "Expedia's extensive management apparatus," but were no closer to getting their credits refunded.

"We were either lied to or misled by Expedia and as a result they are now sitting on our money that we believe either belongs in our hands or the struggling lodgings we booked," he said.

SOS first pestered Expedia's press office on Aug. 13, when Expedia North America senior PR manager Christie Hudson vowed to look into the Turners' case and asked for their itinerary numbers.

She was back nearly two weeks later saying the company had reissued vouchers to the Turners.

That was good, but not great, news for Turner, because by his calculations, Expedia had only refunded $1,225 of the $2,018.85 they were owed.