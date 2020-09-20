SOS: Elton John fan refunded for postponed show after trip through ticket-selling purgatory

Decker said Vivid also told him the seats were originally sold to him by a private party using Vivid's site — not by Vivid itself.

SOS stayed in touch with spokespeople from Ticketmaster, in California, and Vivid, in Chicago, over the course of a summer of lockdowns, economic calamity, protests, looting and SOS complaints far more straightforward than Decker's, and by last week was finally able to sort out what appears the be the straight dope on Decker's ticketing fiasco.

In short, the tickets were originally sold to someone by Ticketmaster, Decker then bought those tickets from that someone on Vivid's site, then turned around and sold them on Ticketmaster's site to someone else. Now that the show is either postponed indefinitely or canceled outright (SOS could not get an answer to which it is), Ticketmaster had to refund that second someone and Vivid had to refund that first someone before Decker could get his refund.

Decker's is "just a very unique and convoluted" case, Vivid spokesman Michael O'Neil said Tuesday, and because of the pandemic and associated flood of event cancellations, "we're behind on refunds a couple weeks more than normal."