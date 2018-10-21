Joseph McCann was meticulous about keeping track of correspondence with his phone and internet provider, but that wasn't enough to save him from a seven-month billing headache and "countless" hours wasted on the phone.
With any luck, SOS has finally put an end to the madness.
McCann and his wife live in a rural area of Westfield with what he said are "few choices" for internet service, and as of October were signed up with Frontier Communications for service via satellite.
That month, Frontier let him know it was installing DSL service in his area, he said, and would he like to switch to that?
Indeed he would, and after one day taken off from work by him, one no-show by the installer, one day of work taken off work by his wife, and one trip by the installer to the wrong address, it took about 15 minutes to install the DSL system at around dinner time one late-November evening.
Still, the service worked and McCann thought everything was copacetic until he received a bill in February for "$496.49, of which $375.00 was for not returning the modem and the receiver" for his old satellite internet service, he wrote SOS on Sept. 27.
Now, McCann says his wife asked the installer what to do with the modem and receiver, and the installer said "he didn't know as he only installs the new equipment."
He also says he contacted Frontier the day after installation "and was told that it doesn't appear that they need the equipment back and I could discard it." He said he called again a week later and was told that if the company needed the equipment back, it would let him know.
McCann held onto the equipment, which turned out to be a smart move because when he called Frontier about his erroneous bill on Feb. 23, "Heather" told him she'd have a prepaid box sent to his house so he could return it, which he did on March 8, according to a UPS tracking report.
SOS will spare readers the gory details of what followed. It's enough to say that McCann received seven more bills, all of which included the faulty $375 charge, which he was told seven different times was in error and would be removed, but were not. Things got even hairier in September when he was told that the equipment actually belonged to internet service provider Hughes, which had been providing Frontier's internet service.
By May, McCann's calls to Frontier were going directly to the company's collections department — something McCann found particularly distressing given that he works in banking and is "held to a higher standard" in matters of financial management.
SOS reached officials from Frontier and Hughes on Oct. 8 and 9, and on Oct. 12, Hughes corporate communications manager Dan Brown was saying McCann's billing issue was "fully resolved." Brown said Hughes "can’t speak to the billing issue in this case since the bill was not issued from Hughes." Frontier assistant vice president for corporate communications Brigid M. Smith did not respond to a request for comment.
McCann was happy to get calls from "Tina" at Frontier and "Nancy" at Hughes saying the $375 was wiped out. "I was at my wits end," he said.
Hopefully, so are his billing problems.
But given the biller's performance so far, SOS will follow up to make sure.
Check received
Speaking of billing hassles, Linda Bockhop informed SOS last week that she received her $949.06 check from AT&T. SOS had helped her get a refund after she was double-billed for a variety of fees and taxes for more than five years.