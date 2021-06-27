SOS: Drumming up replacement for clothes dryer still under warranty

A five-year warranty with only 15 days left to expiration is still a warranty in effect, but Beth Kucher wasn't getting much help using hers to effectuate a functioning clothes dryer.
Kucher, 34, of Cottage Grove, had made two earlier warranty claims on the Samsung dryer she purchased for about $664 from Home Depot on May 21, 2016 — both to remedy its loud shaking.
On May 6, she filed another one, but this time the problems were worse.
In addition to the noise, the dryer "seemed to smell like smoke when ran, and was leaking oil onto our clothes from the drum that did not seem to be functioning properly," she said.
Home Depot's contracted services technician came out and prescribed a drum replacement. For the uninitiated, the drum is the thing inside with the fins jutting out that turns the clothes.
Kucher said the tech ordered a replacement and "was in and out of my house within 15 minutes," but never actually removed the broken drum.
This would prove to be a mistake, but before she could discover that she waited nearly a month for a tech to return to install the new drum that had arrived at her home on May 24 and that, according to Kucher, Home Depot said was supposed to be installed within three days of arrival.
Instead, the tech came on June 3, "removed the drum, and found the wheel had broken off the metal backing," she said. "If the initial technician would have removed the drum, they would have seen this as the cause of the issue and ordered the part, eliminating further delay in my dryer repair."
Home Depot wanted to continue trying to fix the dryer and would not consider buying her a new one, she said, even though her warranty had a "no lemon policy" guaranteeing a new product if the same problem had to be addressed three times.
"I have been without a dryer for over one month," she wrote to SOS on June 8. "I cannot hang dry my clothes outside due to outdoor allergies (pollen, grass, trees). I need this remedied soon, and I am requesting your help."
Kucher wasn't even demanding complete replacement, just some money to put toward a new dryer and "to make up for the amount I have wasted at the laundromat."
Home Depot spokesperson Christina Cornell responded to SOS' inquiry about Kucher's case on June 11, saying the company would look into it. Three days later, Kucher let SOS know that the company had agreed to a "price reimbursement." Kucher had also lodged her complaint with the Better Business Bureau, and on June 16, she sent SOS a letter Home Depot had sent BBB about Kucher's situation.
The company had reviewed Kucher's case and sent it to the "escalation team" for its third-party warranty provider, Nashville, Tennessee-based Asurion, the letter said.
"Our customer was contacted in apology for her experience and offer of further assistance," the letter said. "As a result of issues with repair the team has submitted the claim for reimbursement. They will follow up again with our customer no later than 06/21, with next steps."
Kucher said she got a link to a Home Depot gift card for $630.47 emailed to her on June 17, and that same day the service company picked up the parts that had been sent to her home to fix the old dryer.
Cornell did not respond to an inquiry about what delayed the replacement.
Flight refund received
Tammy and Ned Paschke, of Madison, let SOS know on June 8 that they'd received a refund for the $3,413.02 Fiji Airways flight they'd booked for Nov. 24 from Sydney, Australia, to Nadi, Fiji, and then to Los Angeles.
The flight had been part of a trip to the South Pacific to celebrate Ned's retirement, but like a lot of trips last year, it fell victim to COVID-19 cancellation.
SOS helped the Paschkes get through to someone with Chase Travel — through whom they'd booked the flight — and Chase greased the wheels for the refund.
