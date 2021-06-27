SOS: Drumming up replacement for clothes dryer still under warranty

A five-year warranty with only 15 days left to expiration is still a warranty in effect, but Beth Kucher wasn't getting much help using hers to effectuate a functioning clothes dryer.

Kucher, 34, of Cottage Grove, had made two earlier warranty claims on the Samsung dryer she purchased for about $664 from Home Depot on May 21, 2016 — both to remedy its loud shaking.

On May 6, she filed another one, but this time the problems were worse.

In addition to the noise, the dryer "seemed to smell like smoke when ran, and was leaking oil onto our clothes from the drum that did not seem to be functioning properly," she said.

Home Depot's contracted services technician came out and prescribed a drum replacement. For the uninitiated, the drum is the thing inside with the fins jutting out that turns the clothes.

Kucher said the tech ordered a replacement and "was in and out of my house within 15 minutes," but never actually removed the broken drum.

This would prove to be a mistake, but before she could discover that she waited nearly a month for a tech to return to install the new drum that had arrived at her home on May 24 and that, according to Kucher, Home Depot said was supposed to be installed within three days of arrival.