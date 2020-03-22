SOS: Driver's AAA membership secured; Frontier waives charges for work undone

It's rare that SOS is able to help the same reader twice, but quite common to see complaints about the same companies cross its desk over and over and over again.
Last week brought one instance of the former and one (of many) of the latter.
Melvin Senne, 90, of Madison, snail-mailed SOS earlier this month to report that in October he'd sent a $194 check to AAA to cover his 2020 dues to the venerable provider of roadside assistance and Thanksgiving weekend travel forecasts.
Two months later, AAA sent him a statement saying his payment was late, so Senne said he went to the bank and got a copy of his canceled check and, after speaking to multiple AAA representatives, sent it to the auto club a total of three separate times — including once to the CEO — over the course of the next two months.
He decided to contact SOS when, on March 9, he got another notice saying his payment was overdue.
"You helped me before," Senne wrote. "Can you help me again?"
With pleasure.
SOS scanned copies of Senne's letter, canceled check and bill — which listed him as a 26-year AAA member — and emailed them Tuesday morning to Nick Jarmusz, AAA Illinois/Indiana/Wisconsin director of public affairs, and by Tuesday afternoon Jarmusz was telling SOS that someone from AAA's member services team had contacted Senne and the problem was "now squared away."
You have free articles remaining.
There had been no lapse in coverage, Jarmusz said, but there had been a problem with duplicate accounts.
"The duplicate profile was the result of his membership being transferred from another club at some point," he said.
Senne's first complaint to SOS was also auto-related. In August, SOS helped get his transponder account with the Illinois Tollway linked to a new credit card. Readers might question the wisdom of a 90-year-old still continuing to drive at all, but Senne said he's got a clean driving record and regularly works out.
Last week's repeat SOS offender is the financially troubled Frontier Communications, whose largely rural and exurban customers have long complained of unreliable phone and internet service.
In this case, it was Jan Ring, 74, of McFarland, who emailed SOS on March 16 to say that in October, and for the fourth time in two years, she and her husband's Frontier internet services was going out intermittently. A Frontier tech offered to come into their house to fix the problem for $86, she said, but she said no because she didn't want to pay and because in the past, the problem with the connection has been with infrastructure outside the house.
Nevertheless, the couple's November bill included a $86.50 charge for service on their internet connection. Ring said she called Frontier, which assured her it would be removed. It wasn't, and further calls didn't keep the charge from showing up on bills in December, January and February. She said Frontier told her it was looking into the matter, then told her it would not be removed.
"The repairman did not enter our home," Ring said. "How can they get away with charging us for services that we did not allow?"
SOS forwarded Ring's complaint to Javier Mendoza, Frontier vice president of corporate communications and external affairs, on Tuesday. He said he'd look into it and shortly thereafter, SOS got a call from Ring saying the company had called and applied a $125.68 credit to their account to cover the cost of the fee and associated late charges.