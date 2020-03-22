SOS: Driver's AAA membership secured; Frontier waives charges for work undone

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There had been no lapse in coverage, Jarmusz said, but there had been a problem with duplicate accounts.

"The duplicate profile was the result of his membership being transferred from another club at some point," he said.

Senne's first complaint to SOS was also auto-related. In August, SOS helped get his transponder account with the Illinois Tollway linked to a new credit card. Readers might question the wisdom of a 90-year-old still continuing to drive at all, but Senne said he's got a clean driving record and regularly works out.

Last week's repeat SOS offender is the financially troubled Frontier Communications, whose largely rural and exurban customers have long complained of unreliable phone and internet service.

In this case, it was Jan Ring, 74, of McFarland, who emailed SOS on March 16 to say that in October, and for the fourth time in two years, she and her husband's Frontier internet services was going out intermittently. A Frontier tech offered to come into their house to fix the problem for $86, she said, but she said no because she didn't want to pay and because in the past, the problem with the connection has been with infrastructure outside the house.