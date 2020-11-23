SOS: Dousman man benefits from the rare health-care rebate

The complex American health care system is known for leaving patients befuddled when it comes to how much they have to pay, why and for what.
Add in a federal patient-privacy law that gives health care providers and insurers a good excuse not to talk to reporters, and SOS’ batting average when it comes to resolving readers’ health-care billing complaints is well below the Mendoza Line.
This week, however, brings the rare base hit.
Dan Carter, 39, of Dousman, emailed SOS in September to say he’d been to Aurora Medical Center in Summit for his annual wellness visit in June, and in July received a bill including a $283.23 charge for the visit.
That’s a problem, Carter said, because his insurance plan with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield covers 100% of such visits — i.e., with no out-of-pocket costs.
“My provider billed my visit incorrectly, and despite the fact that she acknowledged having done so to me in writing, the billing department continued to fail to correct this after multiple contacts, and I continued to be billed,” he said.
Carter said that after about three months, Aurora’s finance department told him his balance remained and threatened to send him to collections.
“I caved and paid my bill because I didn’t want to be confronted with collections coming after me,” he said.
SOS emailed the media relations folks at Aurora parent company Advocate Aurora Health twice on Oct. 6, and included a screen shot from a July 17 message Carter’s physician sent him in which she admits to applying the incorrect billing code to his visit.
Carter said he got a call Oct. 9 from an Advocate Aurora representative who apologized and said they’d heard from a reporter, and that they’d look into his billing issue. She called again on Oct. 16 to say he would get his money back, he said, and on Oct. 30, he let SOS know that he’d received a full refund.
“Not that this isn’t just another grain of sand driving up health care costs since they should have billed my insurance and they ultimately spent a ton of staff time on my complaint,” Carter said.
Advocate Aurora did not respond to SOS’ inquiries until Nov. 9.
“While we cannot comment on the specifics of any patient’s billing accounts, we encourage patients to inform us of any concerns so we can help navigate, address questions and resolve potential issues,” said spokesperson Cheri Mantz.
Mantz declined to explain why Carter’s repeated attempts to “address questions and resolve potential issues” directly with the health care provider were not successful.
Dehumidifier deposits
Janet Sampson, of Waunakee, and Jane Albert, of Madison, reported getting checks from Sears parent company Transformco after the legacy retailer was not able to fix their broken, Sears-purchased dehumidifiers, which were still under warranty. Sears also could not provide replacements.
SOS had intervened with the company on their behalf last month. Sampson’s check was for $267; Albert’s was for $260.
Plate-less Amazon vans
Since the opening this year of an Amazon distribution center on Madison’s East Side, the Wisconsin State Journal has gotten several reports from readers about Amazon-owned delivery vans motoring around Madison and surrounding areas without any license plates.
Amazon spokesperson Nikki Wheeler said plates for the vans have been applied for, but are taking a while to come in because of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Drivers travel with the appropriate paperwork to provide to law enforcement in case they’re pulled over, she said.
Vehicles are required to display plates or temporary tags, according to Madison police Lt. Tony Fiore, but “having said that, officers generally take into consideration proof of application for title (and) registration.”
Police haven’t been enforcing registration violations, however, because state law doesn’t allow them to during a public health emergency.
