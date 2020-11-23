SOS: Dousman man benefits from the rare health-care rebate

The complex American health care system is known for leaving patients befuddled when it comes to how much they have to pay, why and for what.

Add in a federal patient-privacy law that gives health care providers and insurers a good excuse not to talk to reporters, and SOS’ batting average when it comes to resolving readers’ health-care billing complaints is well below the Mendoza Line.

This week, however, brings the rare base hit.

Dan Carter, 39, of Dousman, emailed SOS in September to say he’d been to Aurora Medical Center in Summit for his annual wellness visit in June, and in July received a bill including a $283.23 charge for the visit.

That’s a problem, Carter said, because his insurance plan with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield covers 100% of such visits — i.e., with no out-of-pocket costs.

“My provider billed my visit incorrectly, and despite the fact that she acknowledged having done so to me in writing, the billing department continued to fail to correct this after multiple contacts, and I continued to be billed,” he said.

Carter said that after about three months, Aurora’s finance department told him his balance remained and threatened to send him to collections.