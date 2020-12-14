SOS: Don't sit down for this one: Refund promised for saggy sectional

Sally Roesing came armed with what most of those seeking SOS’ help do not have — a documented promise of a refund.

Even so, it took a well-placed inquiry from Wisconsin’s second-largest newspaper to turn promise into reality.

Roesing, 73, of Madison, purchased a sectional from Pottery Barn at West Towne Mall in August 2019.

A few months later, part of it was sagging and “one could barely get out of it after sitting down.” She said Pottery Barn “replaced the cushion three times, then the whole loveseat portion of the sectional.”

When the sagging started again, Pottery Barn said she could get another replacement or return the whole thing, Roesing said. She chose the latter, fearing the third time wouldn’t be the charm.

Pottery Barn parent company Williams-Sonoma agreed in a July 3 email to the return and refund of $3,509.46, and on Oct. 21, Pottery Barn picked up the sectional.

Nine days later, Roesing contacted Williams-Sonoma again to say that instead of a refund, she’d received two Pottery Barn gift cards for the amount of the furniture, and then had spent an hour on the phone trying to get the mistake fixed.