SOS: Don't sit down for this one: Refund promised for saggy sectional

Sally Roesing came armed with what most of those seeking SOS’ help do not have — a documented promise of a refund.
Even so, it took a well-placed inquiry from Wisconsin’s second-largest newspaper to turn promise into reality.
Roesing, 73, of Madison, purchased a sectional from Pottery Barn at West Towne Mall in August 2019.
A few months later, part of it was sagging and “one could barely get out of it after sitting down.” She said Pottery Barn “replaced the cushion three times, then the whole loveseat portion of the sectional.”
When the sagging started again, Pottery Barn said she could get another replacement or return the whole thing, Roesing said. She chose the latter, fearing the third time wouldn’t be the charm.
Pottery Barn parent company Williams-Sonoma agreed in a July 3 email to the return and refund of $3,509.46, and on Oct. 21, Pottery Barn picked up the sectional.
Nine days later, Roesing contacted Williams-Sonoma again to say that instead of a refund, she’d received two Pottery Barn gift cards for the amount of the furniture, and then had spent an hour on the phone trying to get the mistake fixed.
“Their response was the refund had to be approved by a supervisor and none were available, therefore the hold,” Roesing wrote the company. “I don’t understand why a supervisor has to approve this transaction. It was taken care of back in July when the return was initiated.”
She told SOS on Nov. 23 that she last reminded Pottery Barn of the refund on Nov. 10, and the company had been ignoring her since.
Armed with the crucial piece of July 3 evidence and Roesing’s other email exchanges with Williams-Sonoma, SOS on Tuesday afternoon emailed it all to the public relations address for Pottery Barn, the author of the July 3 email and a Williams-Sonoma employee whose address SOS cribbed from a year-old Williams-Sonoma press release announcing “Martha Stewart’s Complete Thanksgiving Dinner” meal kit.
Roesing said that less than three hours later, she got a call from “Alfreia” at Pottery Barn.
“She said she was going to issue a refund for the full amount ($3,509.46) to my Visa card and wanted to make sure she had the right numbers for the account,” Roesing told SOS.
The refund arrived Friday night, Roesing said Saturday.
A spokeswoman for Williams-Sonoma said she did not have any information on what led to the refund’s initial delay.
More tickets refunded
Another Cher fan has received a refund for tickets to a postponed Cher concert that was originally scheduled for April 9 at Madison’s Kohl Center and was finally canceled a couple of weeks ago.
Delores Thomas, of Madison, was among four groups SOS helped to obtain refunds. Hers — $604.89 for three tickets — arrived Dec. 3 from ticket reseller Vivid Seats.
