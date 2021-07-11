SOS: Discount oil change leads to car damage, steep bill

Brady Nichols acknowledges that his 20-year-old daughter, Celia, is "new to being responsible for car maintenance."
The same might be said for some of the mechanics at the Muskego Jiffy Lube where she went for an oil change on her 2006 Volkswagen Beetle on April 28 and left with an upsold — and botched — tire job.
Regular customers of some of the chain lube-and-oil shops are familiar with the upsale. They get your car up on the lift and then an employee ambles out with an air filter they say is dirty or a wiper blade they say needs replacing and because most people aren't as mechanically shrewd as, say, NPR's "Car Talk" hosts, they say, OK, go ahead and fix it.
In Celia's case, workers at the Jiffy Lube found a bulge in her rear, driver's side tire and convinced her that she needed to replace it and its partner on the passenger side.
Just after leaving the Jiffy Lube, "when driving down the highway the car seemed to shake where she felt it was going to go out of control," Brady said his daughter reported. He told her to take it back to the Jiffy Lube, which she did "and they tried to sell her two more tires," he said.
This time she didn't bite, and Brady took it to Zimbrick Volkswagen, where according to the invoice Brady shared with SOS, the mechanics had to remove and re-balance the tires because they'd been improperly installed. Total cost: $87.73
Zimbrick also found Jiffy Lube had lost the lug nut key needed to remove the vehicle's tires, and had improperly replaced the oil plug so the oil was leaking, Nichols said. Total cost for the new key, oil change and oil plug hardware: $139.47.
Add in the $187.96 Celia paid for the tires and what started out as an $80 oil change had become nearly $500 in repairs and maintenance.
Brady believed his daughter was due for some recompense, and Jiffy Lube agreed — to a point.
"Jiffy lube paid $124.66 reimbursement for a horrible tire and alignment job that put a person in danger, sold her a tire she didn't need, lost the special tire lock for the lug nuts, and screwed up the plug so we needed to get another oil change," he emailed SOS.
He said that when he asked why the shop was paying for only a portion of the overall bill, "they stopped returning my email."
SOS forwarded the Zimbrick invoice and Brady's complaint to Jennifer Friedmann, the Jiffy Lube corporate spokesperson with Jiffy Lube parent company Shell Oil, and two days later she informed SOS that the "franchisee has been in contact with Mr. Nichols as they are reimbursing him for the full expense."
The franchisee, Steve Isom, of Stonebriar Auto Services, said in a statement that "we are very sorry that our service did not meet our standards or our customer’s expectations.
"We have reimbursed the customer for all of their expenses and we have used this service visit as a coaching opportunity to better train our team," he said. "We are committed to exceeding our guests’ expectations and are happy we had the opportunity to restore our customer’s confidence in Jiffy Lube."
Refund received
Jim Sherer confirmed on June 24 that he'd received a $142 refund for replacement grill parts he'd ordered last year but were damaged in transit and never received.
Sherer was getting no help getting replacement replacement parts from grill maker Masterbuilt when he contacted SOS, and SOS helped him get Masterbuilt's attention. The company sent him the parts and refunded his money.
