SOS: Discount oil change leads to car damage, steep bill

Brady Nichols acknowledges that his 20-year-old daughter, Celia, is "new to being responsible for car maintenance."

The same might be said for some of the mechanics at the Muskego Jiffy Lube where she went for an oil change on her 2006 Volkswagen Beetle on April 28 and left with an upsold — and botched — tire job.

Regular customers of some of the chain lube-and-oil shops are familiar with the upsale. They get your car up on the lift and then an employee ambles out with an air filter they say is dirty or a wiper blade they say needs replacing and because most people aren't as mechanically shrewd as, say, NPR's "Car Talk" hosts, they say, OK, go ahead and fix it.

In Celia's case, workers at the Jiffy Lube found a bulge in her rear, driver's side tire and convinced her that she needed to replace it and its partner on the passenger side.

Just after leaving the Jiffy Lube, "when driving down the highway the car seemed to shake where she felt it was going to go out of control," Brady said his daughter reported. He told her to take it back to the Jiffy Lube, which she did "and they tried to sell her two more tires," he said.