SOS: Delta finally compensates man for delayed bag, stolen property

Dave Peterson said he had "good intentions": Scale Mount Kilimanjaro and hoist a sign commemorating his 1972 graduation from Marinette High School in advance of his 50-year class reunion Aug. 13.

The climb didn't go quite as planned, and when he got home, Delta and KLM airlines made sure to add to the aggravation.

Peterson, 68, of Madison, was laid low by a stomach bug three days into the seven-day climb scheduled for June 6-12 and had to be evacuated off Africa's highest peak.

"They have some nasty stuff down there," he said.

When he got back to the states on June 14, he discovered his bag had been marooned in Amsterdam, where he had stopped over on his way from Kilimanjaro to Chicago.

Peterson said the KLM representative at Chicago's O'Hare Airport told him he didn't need to make a formal claim on the bag, which would be delivered to his home. That was to be the beginning of a cascading series of customer service fails.

An email he received from Delta, which partners with KLM on international flights, included a link for bag-tracking information that didn't work, he said, and there was no response to emails he sent Delta on June 15, 16 and 17.

The bag showed up at his back door on June 17 with a "delayed baggage" note from Delta attached, he said. When he opened it up, he discovered some of his belongings — including some purchased on his trip — had been replaced with six empty plastic water bottles. Missing were two bags of coffee beans; six T-shirts purchased new in Africa; one bottle of Konyagi, a spiced Tanzanian rum; sunglasses in a case; and one souvenir wood carving.

Peterson estimated the items' value at $212, but when he tried to file a claim via multiple Delta phone numbers, the numbers either didn't work or were busy, or he sat on hold for hours or received no response to his voice mail, he said. He couldn't file a claim online, he said, because he didn't have the reference number he would have gotten had he submitted a formal claim.

When he went to the Delta counter at the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, he was given one of the phone numbers that had put him on hold for hours and a online claim reference number that Delta subsequently rejected, he said.

"Surely, even the most practiced Delta defender cannot defend such practice of non-response," he wrote in a July 26 letter to Delta that he shared with SOS.

Given Peterson's experience, SOS didn't wait to pull out all the stops, emailing Delta and filling out an online contact form, messaging it on Facebook and tweeting it on Twitter — all on July 26. There was an automated email response from the airline that same day, but also one from spokesperson Morgan Durrant, who asked for more information and promised to look into the situation.

Two weeks later, neither SOS nor Peterson had heard boo from Delta, so SOS pinged Durrant again, and, on Aug. 10, Peterson reported that Delta had just called him.

Longer story a little less long: Delta contended that Peterson should have been dealing with KLM all along, but sent him a check for $212 and gave him a $500 travel voucher. KLM did not respond to an email or tweet requesting comment.

Even better, Peterson reported that in his stead, his daughter and his niece, who had accompanied him on the Kilimanjaro trip, had made it to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro, where his daughter had a photo of taken of herself hoisting a banner saying "MHS 1972."

Send us an SOS Since September 2007, SOS has helped save Wisconsin State Journal readers more than $205,198.03 and solved hundreds of problems. You can send an SOS using any of these methods: Email: sos@madison.com

Online form: http://go.madison.com/sendSOS

Phone: 608-252-6198

Mail: SOS, Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI 53708