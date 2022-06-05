SOS: Deep dive into return policy pays off in replacement bag

Tote&Carry kept pointing Whitney Wells to its return and warranty policies as reasons it wouldn't replace her defective backpack. But finding those policies, much less any proof they applied to Wells, proved difficult for both SOS and the California-based online retailer.

Wells, of Columbus, emailed SOS on April 5 to say she'd ordered the backpack in September as part of a three-piece luggage set and used it for the first time in March, when she noticed the stitching on one of its straps was coming loose.

The company's website says it has a one-year warranty from the date of purchase for any manufacturer defects, she said, but "they keep responding to me, saying my bag is over 120 days old and I only have 30 days to report defects or damages. Not sure how this is possible when the warranty says one year."

SOS wasn't able to access Tote&Carry's warranty policy directly, as the link Wells and the company provided was not active. And its return/refund/exchange policy leaves room for interpretation, saying refunds or returns must be requested in 30 days and that sales on discounted items are final, but also that it will replace items that are defective.

"I spent over $300 on these bags," Wells said. "I filed a (Better Business Bureau) complaint after numerous emails with the company denying me coverage under the warranty, but haven't heard anything back."

SOS didn't hear anything back to its inquiries to Tote&Carry either, until it told the company on April 20 that it planned to include Wells' story in an upcoming column about retailers and other businesses that mistreated their customers.

That set off a series of emails between the company and SOS that went something like this:

Tote&Carry: Please read the full policy. (Provides link to warranty policy.)

SOS: Clicking on link results in a "page not found" message.

Tote&Carry: We have a two-year warranty that Wells did not buy. (Provides screen shot of warranty language.)

SOS: The screen shot mentions a one-year warranty, and there’s nothing about it costing anything. You haven’t provided any proof that this customer isn't entitled to a refund.

Tote&Carry: There is no one-year warranty on our products, unless purchased. Under our policy, if an item arrives damaged or defective in some way, the customer has 30 days from the date of purchase to notify us and we will gladly replace that item free of charge. It has been almost six months since Ms. Wells has purchased and received her products. This is a case of normal wear and tear, which is not covered by the warranty.

SOS: Show me the proof, such as something on your website or your sales agreement with that lays out what you’re saying.

Tote&Carry: In addition, Ms. Wells purchased using a discount code, and it clearly states in our return policy that all sale items are final sale. (Provides screen shots of warranty and return policies.)

SOS: Attached is the only screen shot SOS could find of the warranty. It’s from April 2021, accessed at the Wayback Machine. Your current warranty link doesn’t work. If your warranty wasn’t disclosed to her when she purchased the products in September, why should she be held to it? If she’s not eligible for a refund, is she entitled to a replacement?

Tote&Carry: We are sending Ms. Wells a replacement, as a courtesy. In the future, she should know that any problem with an item must be reported in writing within 30 days, or the item is not eligible for a return/exchange/replacement.

Wells confirmed on May 24 that the replacement bag had arrived.

Send us an SOS Since September 2007, SOS has helped save Wisconsin State Journal readers more than $201,749.96 and solved hundreds of problems. You can send an SOS using any of these methods: Email: sos@madison.com

Online form: http://go.madison.com/sendSOS

Phone: 608-252-6198

Mail: SOS, Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI 53708

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.