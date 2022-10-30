SOS: 'Dark and flickering' TV was one scary story

It's hard to enjoy scary movies on Halloween — or any movies on any day — when a 12-by-14-inch section of your big-screen TV is "darkened and flickering."

That's how Mary Gotzion described the problem with her 65-inch Samsung installed on Sept. 3, 2021, and malfunctioning as of August . The next two months were not a horror story, exactly, but they were plenty irritating.

Gotzion, 81, of Windsor, said the TV came with a one-year warranty when she bought it at the Best Buy at Madison's East Towne Mall, which is who she called to report the screen problem on Aug. 5.

Samsung sent her case to two different third-party repair firms over the next two months, she said, during which there were multiple calls with Best Buy and the repair firms, taking up multiple hours of her time.

"I spent like a week straight every day on the phone ... trying to get this problem resolved," she said.

Neither firm was able to fix the TV for reasons including the lack of parts or the staff to install them, an inability to do house calls, and work orders that were inexplicably canceled, she said.

SOS laid all this out in an email to Best Buy's and Samsung's media-relations shops on Oct. 5, and the next day, Gotzion received emails from Best Buy and a Samsung executive who vowed to begin the process of issuing a refund.

SOS next spoke to Gotzion on Oct. 17, when she said Samsung was offering her a pro-rated refund if she would send the company photos of her receipt and the serial number on the TV.

Samsung had the TV picked up from her home on Wednesday, she said.

"I was told to contact Samsung and that they would ask for a copy of the form they had me sign for my return and their pickup," she told SOS in an email that day. "I sent them this via email and I am waiting to here from them as to sending me a $2,215.49 refund on the TV we paid $2,900 for in August of 2021. Better than nothing!"

Gotzion reported on Thursday that she'd received email confirmation from Samsung of the refund, which was to arrive in five to seven days.

SOS will follow up to see that it does.

Samsung and Best Buy did not respond to SOS' Oct. 5 email, but an unnamed Samsung official did provide a statement in response to a follow-up request Friday.

The statement said, in part, that "we are working closely with Ms. Gotzion to resolve her concern and regret any frustration she may have experienced as we reach this resolution."

