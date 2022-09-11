SOS: Cut-through neighborhood gets long-sought crosswalk

The floods of 2018 that shut down parts of some Madison streets have long since receded. But there remained at least one lingering effect for Ryan Schmudlach and his family.
Among the streets closed by standing water four years ago was East Johnson near Tenney Park, about a block away from Schmudlach's Baldwin Street home where he lives with his wife and three children, ages 2, 4 and 5.
Back in 2018, some of his Tenney-Lapham neighborhood's "residential streets became a widely used cut through for commuters coming from the north and east," he said.
"When the flood waters receded, so did a lot of the traffic, but not all of it," he said, and the "small hill and large intersection" at Johnson and Baldwin has since lent themselves "to cars speeding northbound on Baldwin across Johnson and through the Elizabeth Street intersection."
People are also reading…
The city had put in stop signs, he said, which have been helpful, but there's also a school bus stop on Baldwin, whose design means vehicles are tight against the curb where the many children from the neighborhood wait to cross.
"For the past two years, various city staff and (City Council members) have continually promised that painting this crosswalk to help make the intersection more visible was and is a priority," Schmudlach wrote in a Sept. 1 email to SOS. "It's now been over a year since this project was first scheduled to be done and city staff no longer respond to inquiries ... .
"We'd just really like to have a few gallons of paint on the road so our kids can cross it with some confidence that people will stop for them," he said.
SOS on Sept. 2 sent Schmudlach's concerns to two city Traffic Engineering officials and the two council members who have represented the area at some point since 2018.
The area's current council representative, Brian Benford, responded Tuesday to say he was pinging city staff as well, but city staff themselves didn't respond, so SOS pinged them again on Wednesday.
Later that day, city traffic engineer Jeremy Nash said "the city will be painting the crosswalks here as soon as possible."
"It was our plan to get these pavement markings installed this year but I asked our operations team to prioritize it so that it gets installed ASAP," he said Thursday. "We should be able to get the crosswalks installed within a week, if not sooner."
On Friday, Schmudlach sent SOS a photo of workers painting the crosswalk.
Sears a familiar name in the annals of SOS
SOS has been taking complaints about Sears and its parent company, Transformco, for years.
"All of the numbers result in going through long, involved telephone trees that do not let you talk to anyone," Levin said.
"Kenny" came out on May 18, took a look at the latest defeated dehumidifier and declared it defunct.
Both purchased plans in the case of a breakdowns, both experienced breakdowns and both almost had breakdowns trying to get Sears to honor the plans.
Knowing the protection plan would expire before installation, Washicheck renewed it for another year.
"I’m told it’s at the highest point to be resolved." Well, not quite the highest.
"I have done nothing but call them and I'm so sick of it," customer says. "I've given up calling them anymore."
With an assist from SOS and quick action on the part of two retailers, both women are getting what they want.
"USA Today will pay for what you put her through," intones Woodrow lead singer Connor Brennan.
"Didn't they tell you the part was obsolete?"
Berry knows a good friend when he sees one.
Now you see it, now you don't. Emy Imhoff wonders about a disappearing charge on her credit card bill.
Madison homeowner David Smith got new carpet from Sears twice in the same month, and wanted some relief from the $5,000 cost for the inconvenience.