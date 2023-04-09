An extended stay in Bali was not in the travel plans for Tanya and Bruce Hansen as of July, and yet more than $2,700 was not in the refund plans for Vantage Travel until just last month.

The Hansens, of New Glarus, booked a 10-day cruise to Indonesia, plus an additional four days in Bali, with Vantage Travel in early 2021, Tanya informed SOS on March 8.

Tanya said Vantage told her at the time that if the couple changed their minds about the extended Bali stay either three or four months — she couldn't remember which — before their cruise departure date of Jan. 20, they could get a full refund for that portion of the trip's cost, or $2,798.

As it turned out, the Hansens did change their minds, opting out of the extra time in Bali because the sites they were to visit in the province during those four days didn't appeal to them.

"In early July of last year I did cancel the extension and was told that a full refund of $2,798 would be credited to our checking account," she wrote. "Our trip was completed last month but after multiple phone calls and emails to Vantage we have still not received our refund. All they will tell me is that the refund is pending."

Tanya provided a copy of an Aug. 26 email to prove her point. In it, Vantage's Mira Delgado notes "the extension has been canceled and a refund is now pending," but to "please be advised refunds are currently delayed but will be forthcoming."

Vantage's response to SOS' March 9 inquiry on behalf of the Hansens played the customer confidentiality card.

"Per Vantage security policy we are unable to share anything regarding this passenger's reservation without written permission from the passenger," emailed Vantage "Email Correspondent" "Courtney" on March 10.

Tanya was happy to provide such permission on March 13 and on March 14 she received an email from Sonia Mendes in Vantage's "Post Trip Quality Division" that Tanya said was in response to a March 8 email she'd sent to the company.

Mendes' email contained an apology, confirmed the refund request and said "Vantage has had an enormous number of customer inquiries to respond to, as well as trips to reschedule and adjust, and has endeavored to do so in a timely and efficient manner."

It asked for Tanya's "patience and understanding while we are working through this issue actively."

On March 15, SOS reminded Vantage, via five of its email addresses, of Tanya's email granting it permission to speak with SOS about her case, and on March 21, the company's "Customer Care Team" emailed SOS to say that "we looked into Ms. Hansen’s account and see that she did cancel the post-trip extension on 7/12/22 and is due a cash refund of $2,998.

"We are admittedly delayed in processing passenger claims," the email said, "but Ms. Hansen should expect her funds to be paid by electronic check within the next 7-10 business days."

Tanya said it was the first time she'd been given a specific time frame, and reported the refund was posted to her checking account that same day.

She wasn't sure why the amount was more than she paid, but speculated the price of the Bali stay might have increased in the two years since booking, or maybe it represents interest accumulated while she waited for the refund.

