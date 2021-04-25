SOS: Credit promised for woman billed for phone she couldn't use

Two weeks, two not-so-happy Spectrum customers.
Last week was the story of a Windsor woman who briefly agreed to a cable-phone-internet deal from the telecommunications giant, then couldn't get the company to stop billing her once she thought better of it.
Now it's a Madison woman being charged for a cell phone she can't use.
Beverly Lange, 76, snail-mailed SOS the 16, mostly double-sided pages of her complaint and supporting documentation to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection earlier this month.
As Lange tells it, her 75-year-old sister, Marilyn Wolff, had signed up for a cable-internet-cell phone bundle in December, only to find that due to arthritis in her hands and other medical problems, she wasn't going to be able to use the phone. This was after the hassle of finding someone to help her get the phone set up while the assisted-living facility she then called home was under quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lange said.
Lange said she called Spectrum on Jan. 11 asking how to return the phone. That kicked off a three-month saga during which the company twice gave her the wrong address for uploading a power-of-attorney document proving Wolff's family could act on her sister's behalf, and then claimed Wolff owed the company $172.49 because the phone hadn't been returned to the company soon enough.
In her complaint to DATCP, Lange documents numerous contacts with the company from January through March — including one that had her on the phone for 80 minutes trying to add her name to her sister's account — and said she spoke with some 25 to 40 Spectrum representatives.
The last straw was her sister's March 30 credit card bill, which showed the $172.49 charge and which Lange said was paid to avoid accruing interest.
"Called Spectrum again," she writes DATCP. "Another representative who read through the history and told there was no recourse but to pay for phone we don't have and can't use. ... Dealing with the dozens of representatives at various call centers all over the country has been time-consuming, frustrating and unproductive."
SOS contacted Kim Haas, senior director of communications for Spectrum parent company Charter Communications, on April 6, and offered to scan in and send her all 16 pages of Lange's complaint.
Haas didn't ask for it but did tell SOS on April 14 that "our teams spoke with Ms. Lange and resolved her concerns. A credit was issued for related charges and (Wolff) will not be charged moving forward."
Lange also emailed on April 19, saying a "Tim Rogers" with Spectrum had called April 12 and "he assured me he had authority to not charge for the phone of my sister."
SOS will follow up to ensure Wolff sees the credit from Spectrum on her next credit card bill.
SOS' long history with Charter Communications and subsidiary Spectrum
Charter Communications and subsidiary Spectrum are among the telecommunications firms SOS regularly hears complaints about.
