SOS: Credit promised for woman billed for phone she couldn't use

In her complaint to DATCP, Lange documents numerous contacts with the company from January through March — including one that had her on the phone for 80 minutes trying to add her name to her sister's account — and said she spoke with some 25 to 40 Spectrum representatives.

The last straw was her sister's March 30 credit card bill, which showed the $172.49 charge and which Lange said was paid to avoid accruing interest.

"Called Spectrum again," she writes DATCP. "Another representative who read through the history and told there was no recourse but to pay for phone we don't have and can't use. ... Dealing with the dozens of representatives at various call centers all over the country has been time-consuming, frustrating and unproductive."

SOS contacted Kim Haas, senior director of communications for Spectrum parent company Charter Communications, on April 6, and offered to scan in and send her all 16 pages of Lange's complaint.

Haas didn't ask for it but did tell SOS on April 14 that "our teams spoke with Ms. Lange and resolved her concerns. A credit was issued for related charges and (Wolff) will not be charged moving forward."