When the Nehlses lost access to the Internet last fall, their Internet service provider, Frontier Communications, reportedly told them there must be something wrong with their computer.
There wasn't -- but they didn't find that out until they'd dropped about $130 trying to fix what wasn't broken.
Stewart Nehls, 74, said the couple lost service for about a month from late October to late November, around the time Frontier replaced the router at their village of Westfield home.
In a Dec. 5 letter to SOS, he detailed multiple calls to, and conflicting information from, Frontier about why the couple couldn't access the Internet, as well as hours he and a computer tech spent trying to figure out whether it really was the computer's fault.
Finally, the tech determined that the computer was fine -- it worked on a different network -- and Frontier confessed to having mistakenly "suspended" the Nehlses' service, Stewart said, and this after paying his bills on time for 11 years.
"If it had not been for our computer tech talking to them we still would not have service because none of those at Frontier would talk to us," he wrote.
Frontier got Nehls' service un-suspended, but he thought it only fair that the company pay for at least some of his computer-repair bill, as it was a Frontier employee who told him to get the machine checked out in the first place.
On Dec. 20, SOS emailed a pair of Frontier officials laying out Nehls' complaint and asking if there was anything they could do to address it.
The company called Nehls a few days later and asked him to fax in his repair bills, which he did.
On Jan. 3, the company called again with what was mostly good news, Nehls said: It had already agreed not to charge him for the month when his service was out, but now it was also agreeing to provide a $100 credit on his February bill to make up for the hassle and the expense of the unbroken computer.
"I don't think we'd argue anymore about it," Nehls said. The woman who called to deliver the news was "cooperative and nice," he said, and even if the work wasn't necessary to getting Internet access, the machine "runs much better now."
Frontier spokeswoman Emily Tantare said she could not comment on "specific customer accounts or issues, but am pleased to hear we were able to assist."