SOS: Cottage Grove couple gets credit for phone company no-shows

Sure, Frontier Communications was willing to waive charges for the two weeks a Cottage Grove couple was without telephone and internet service. But what about the three half-days one of them had to take off work to wait for a Frontier repair technician who didn't show up?

For that, there was initially to be no similarly corresponding recompense.

Laura Hartman said her home's Frontier service went out on Nov. 19 or 20, the result of what she was later told was damage to an underground wire. Hartman called the company to report it, and was told someone needed to be at their home on Nov. 22 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to receive the tech.

Laura's husband was. Frontier was not.

The same thing happened two more times before a tech finally showed up on the fourth try, Dec. 3, Hartman said, and the problem "took a very short amount of time to fix."

"We were no-showed, no-called on three separate occasions," Hartman wrote to SOS on Friday, Dec. 27. "We had to take four half-days off from work because the service provider never showed up until the fourth time. This amounted to over $480 in paid time off that we can no longer get back."