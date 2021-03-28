SOS: 'Corporate extortion' called off; woman locates lost passport applications

Greg Gelbach is not the first person punished for having the audacity to switch cable TV providers.

The 69-year-old Lancaster man wrote SOS on March 18 to claim he was a victim of "corporate extortion." Specifically, he said Spectrum was demanding he pay $411.69 weeks after he'd canceled the company's service and returned its equipment.

Gelbach said Spectrum had been getting too expensive, so he switched to TDS: "I am retired and on a fixed income and TDS had a special promotion to hook me back up."

Once the hookup was complete, he called Spectrum to disconnect, and that's when the "fun started," he said.

According to Gelbach: Spectrum first told him his phone number had not been released to TDS and he wasn't being allowed to cancel, even though he'd already had TDS installed and his phone was working just fine. Then it refused to give him an address to return the company's equipment. Several more calls ensued, and several "more lies," although a Spectrum truck did swing by on March 9 to pick up the equipment.