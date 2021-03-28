SOS: 'Corporate extortion' called off; woman locates lost passport applications

Greg Gelbach is not the first person punished for having the audacity to switch cable TV providers.
The 69-year-old Lancaster man wrote SOS on March 18 to claim he was a victim of "corporate extortion." Specifically, he said Spectrum was demanding he pay $411.69 weeks after he'd canceled the company's service and returned its equipment.
Gelbach said Spectrum had been getting too expensive, so he switched to TDS: "I am retired and on a fixed income and TDS had a special promotion to hook me back up."
Once the hookup was complete, he called Spectrum to disconnect, and that's when the "fun started," he said.
According to Gelbach: Spectrum first told him his phone number had not been released to TDS and he wasn't being allowed to cancel, even though he'd already had TDS installed and his phone was working just fine. Then it refused to give him an address to return the company's equipment. Several more calls ensued, and several "more lies," although a Spectrum truck did swing by on March 9 to pick up the equipment.
"Two days later I received not one, but two bills in the mail saying I now owed Spectrum $411.69," Gelbach wrote. "Their equipment had been disconnected for almost a month by then and the only reason this had carried on this far was because of their ineptitude."
SOS shared Gelbach's tale with Kim Haas, a senior director of communications with Spectrum parent company Charter Communications, on March 19 at about 1 p.m. And at about 3 p.m. that same day, Gelbach left a phone message with SOS saying "Adam" with Spectrum corporate had called and said the company would get "everything straightened out."
"He was apologizing left and right and saying this should have been handled at the call center level," he said.
Gelbach reported getting another call from the company a few days later, and Haas said a representative spoke with him on March 21. Gelbach said his final bill was reduced to $202.13, which he believed was still too high but which Haas said he would have been charged had his initial cancellation attempt been successful.
Passports in limbo
Diane Meyer, 62, of Verona, needed to get her and her husband's passports renewed by the National Passport Information Center.
But according to the tracking system for the U.S. Postal Service, their renewal applications had been marooned at a Philadelphia USPS distribution center since Jan. 26.
"I’ve tried calling the USPS and the Philadelphia distribution center, and you can’t get through to a live person," she wrote SOS on March 9. "I can’t even get the local post offices to answer their phones."
SOS was able to get through to two USPS officials, one of whom, Erika Bobzien in Madison, was able to determine an administrative error at the Philadelphia center was misleading Meyer, and her applications were likely at the passport processing center.
Indeed, Meyer checked with her bank and found her checks for the renewal had been cashed.
